SURMOUNT Facilitates Net Lease Industrial Transaction with PREH Berkshire and Cardinal Industrial

JANESVILLE, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SURMOUNT (“the firm”), a leading full-service net lease real estate advisory and investment platform, today announced the completion of a net lease industrial transaction in Janesville, Wis. The firm represented both buyer and seller in the acquisition of a 264,793-square-foot industrial facility located at 2505-2533 Foster Avenue by PREH Berkshire LLC from Cardinal Industrial. The deal was facilitated with assistance from Keith Kantrowitz, who served as investment consultant for the buyer, and George Hicker representing Cardinal Industrial as the seller.

The transaction, which closed on August 26, 2025, involved two buildings situated on 15.20 acres and represents the third acquisition Surmount has facilitated on behalf of PREH Berkshire. The buyer group features notable entertainment industry figures including Ryan Tedder, Collins “Shaboozey” Chibueze and Amy Allen.

"This transaction exemplifies our ability to source unique investment opportunities that deliver above-market returns for our clients," said Anthony Bird, a Vice President at SURMOUNT who represented the buyer. "PREH Berkshire came to us seeking confidential investment-grade net lease industrial opportunities with attractive yields, and our team was able to deliver exactly what they were looking for."

The properties are located at the heart of a transportation hub that includes Routes 14, 51 and 26, as well as I-90, providing efficient access to the Milwaukee, Madison and Chicago metropolitan areas – which together comprise roughly 11.9 million residents. Both buildings are occupied by RathGibson, a leading global manufacturer of precision welded tubing and pipe serving the energy, chemical and petrochemical, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, among others.

"This acquisition advances our strategy of acquiring high-quality stabilized assets that deliver consistent, long-term cash flows," said a representative from PREH Berkshire. "We’ve been impressed by SURMOUNT’s ability to source opportunities and facilitate deals that meet our specific investment criteria – this is why we continue to work with the team, and we look forward to evolving the relationship over time."

SURMOUNT Vice President Rocco Driscoll, who represented the seller, added, "This transaction demonstrates the virtuous circle of working with our team as we drove a true win-win for both sides – the seller generated a compelling risk-adjusted return on investment, while the buyer was able to acquire supremely well located, stabilized assets on an attractive basis.”

