Eneva Powers Up with Accenture and Google Cloud to Transform Energy Solutions in Brazil

SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Google Cloud are working with Eneva, a leading energy provider in Brazil, to use cloud, data, and AI technologies to optimize operations, better serve customers, and drive growth in a rapidly evolving market.

Brazil's surging energy market, fueled by factors including growing consumer demand and investments in data centers and AI services, has established new requirements for modernized, flexible operations to provide resilient energy services to customers. As part of an ongoing collaboration, Accenture migrated Eneva’s infrastructure to Google Cloud to improve its access to data across the enterprise. This included Google Compute Engine and Google Cloud solutions for backup and disaster recovery.

Integrating data from cloud operations with other exploration and production data sources is helping Eneva optimize asset management maintenance and scheduling, resulting in more reliable and better-performing equipment. This boosts employee productivity by enabling maintenance operators to complete tasks in half the time currently required, freeing them up to focus on higher-value work that drives greater impact.

“We’re not only seeing potential in the combination of cloud, data and AI—we’re already experiencing its transformative power across our business,” said Alexandre Ferreira, Chief Information Officer at Eneva. “With Accenture’s deep industry expertise and the advanced capabilities of Google Cloud, we’ve formed the ideal collaboration to drive transformation across our business for years to come. This work is enabling us to serve our energy customers in Brazil with greater precision, agility, and innovation.”

Eneva is also leveraging Google Cloud's Gemini 2.5 and optimization tools alongside Accenture's industry knowledge to save staff time and resources through the integration of data from various corporate and operational systems. The power of Accenture and Google Cloud gives Eneva the ability to find hidden patterns and analyze data to make better informed decisions on maintenance schedules and operations.

“Eneva’s journey is a powerful example of what’s possible when deep industry expertise meets cutting-edge cloud, data and AI technology,” said Scott Alfieri, Accenture Google Business Group lead. “By combining Accenture’s experience in cloud technology and energy transformation with the advanced data and AI capabilities of Google Cloud, we’re helping one of the largest energy companies in Brazil unlock new levels of operational efficiency and customer impact. Together, we’re not just imagining change—we’re delivering it.”

"We are proud to collaborate with Eneva and Accenture to help transform Brazil's energy sector through the power of data and AI,” said Victor Morales, Vice President, Global System Integrators Partnerships, Google Cloud. “This partnership demonstrates how our advanced cloud and AI technologies can help critical industries modernize their operations and deliver more resilient and efficient services to their customers."

With ongoing support from Accenture and Google Cloud, Eneva will continue to optimize its operations, generate more cash flows, and support future growth in this evolving market.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 791,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. Our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

About Eneva

Eneva is Brazil’s largest private natural gas operator, engaged in exploration, production, and power generation. The company operates 15 natural gas fields in the Parnaíba (MA) and Amazonas (AM) basins, holding the country’s largest concession area—over 63,000 km². Its generation portfolio includes 6.8 GW of contracted capacity, with thermal power plants across multiple states and the Futura Solar Complex located in Bahia.

