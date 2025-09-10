University Hospitals and Hippocratic AI Collaborate to Advance Patient Outcomes Through Safe, Patient-Facing AI

CLEVELAND & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University Hospitals, a nationally recognized academic health system named by U.S. News & World Report to its Best Hospitals list, an achievement it has made 27 years in a row and Hippocratic AI, the global leader and pioneer in generative AI healthcare agents, today announced a strategic collaboration to transform how patients are supported across the care journey. The collaboration will focus on deploying Hippocratic AI’s conversational agents to enhance clinical workflows, expand patient engagement, and ultimately improve outcomes throughout the UH system.

The collaboration reflects both organizations’ shared commitment to delivering equitable, accessible, and high-quality care by combining UH’s innovation-forward care model with Hippocratic AI’s trusted, safety-focused generative AI healthcare agents. Through this collaboration, Hippocratic AI’s voice-based agents will be deployed to support patients across a range of non-diagnostic use cases. Initial efforts deployed Hippocratic AI’s generative AI agents to address pharmacy-related patient needs, yielding promising early results. These encouraging outcomes are paving the way for expanded support across other areas which may include preventative screening calls, patient education, and supporting patients with appointments. By providing compassionate, real-time, conversational support, Hippocratic AI’s agents help keep patients informed, adherent, and connected, reducing care gaps and enabling earlier interventions.

“We are eager to collaborate with University Hospitals to support their mission of improving lives through healing, discovery, and teaching,” said Munjal Shah, CEO and Co-founder of Hippocratic AI. “Our agents are designed to be empathetic, safe, and effective extensions of the care team delivering personalized support at scale, when and where patients need it most.”

University Hospitals has built a national reputation for healthcare innovation through its UH Ventures platform, its leadership in clinical AI, and its pioneering work in Hospital@Home, RPM, translational research, and continuous improvement through the Veale Healthcare Transformation Institute. UH was recently named one of America’s Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and maintains a $214 million annual research portfolio.

This collaboration aligns with UH’s strategy of responsibly integrating AI to improve care delivery without compromising safety or the clinician-patient relationship. Hippocratic AI is uniquely equipped for this mission. Its agents have undergone a rigorous safety certification process, including physician and nurse evaluations, health system partner testing, and continuous performance monitoring. The company’s Polaris Constellation safety architecture ensures reliability while prioritizing patient-centered interactions.

“Hippocratic AI shares our values around safety, compassion, and putting patients first,” said Paul Hinchey, MD, MBA COO at University Hospitals. “Together, we’re reaching patients between visits, closing communication gaps, and helping clinicians spend more time practicing at the top of their license.”

About University Hospitals

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of more than 20 hospitals (including five joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University, Taiwan National University College of Medicine and the Technion Israel Institute of Technology. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.

About Hippocratic AI

Hippocratic AI has developed a safety-focused Large Language Model (LLM) for healthcare. The company believes that a safe LLM can dramatically improve healthcare accessibility and health outcomes in the world by bringing deep healthcare expertise to every human. No other technology has the potential to have this level of global impact on health. The company was co-founded by CEO Munjal Shah, alongside a group of physicians, hospital administrators, healthcare professionals, and artificial intelligence researchers from El Camino Health, Johns Hopkins, Stanford, Microsoft, Google, and NVIDIA. Hippocratic AI has received a total of $278 million in funding and is backed by leading investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, Kleiner Perkins, NVIDIA’s NVentures, Premji Invest, SV Angel, and six health systems. For more information on Hippocratic AI, visit www.hippocraticai.com.