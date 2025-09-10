Xsolla Web Shop and Singular Join Forces to Deliver Cross-Platform LTV and ROAS Measurement Solutions

LOS ANGELES & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announced a new mobile-focused Server-to-Server (S2S) integration with Singular, a leading marketing analytics and attribution platform. The integration unifies mobile marketing data with direct-to-consumer web purchases, enabling developers to measure campaign performance and player value more accurately than ever before.

As mobile game makers increasingly turn to Web Shops to expand revenue streams beyond app stores, one challenge has persisted: how to tie those off-platform transactions back to mobile marketing spend. The Xsolla Web Shop + Singular S2S integration closes this gap by treating Web Shop purchases as attributable events, giving developers true Return on Advertising Spend (ROAS) and comprehensive Lifetime Value (LTV) insights.

Key advantages of the Xsolla Web Shop + Singular S2S integration:

Capture both mobile and web purchases as part of a single funnel

Link revenue directly to user acquisition and re-engagement campaigns

Reveal the complete LTV picture across app and Web Shop transactions

With this integration, Web Shop purchases are transmitted to Singular as server-to-server events, then mapped back to the correct install source or re-engagement campaign. This provides growth teams with a single, trusted view of performance across all platforms.

“Having launched more than 600 mobile Web Shops, we’ve seen developers demand actionable data that connects web monetization with mobile marketing,” said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer at Xsolla. “Our new S2S integration with Singular delivers that missing link, giving teams the clarity to optimize and scale their Web Shop strategies confidently.”

“Our goal at Singular has always been to simplify complex data and make it actionable for growth teams,” said Gadi Eliashiv, CEO and Co-Founder at Singular. “By partnering with Xsolla, we’re giving developers the full-funnel visibility they need to measure ROI and maximize revenue across every platform.”

Learn more about the S2S integration for Xsolla Web Shop and Singular at: https://xsolla.pro/singular

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company with robust tools and services to help developers solve the inherent challenges of the video game industry. From indie to AAA, companies partner with Xsolla to help them fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games. Grounded in the belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in the mission to bring opportunities together, and continually make new resources available to creators. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record and has helped over 1,500+ game developers to reach more players and grow their businesses around the world. With more paths to profits and ways to win, developers have all the things needed to enjoy the game.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

About Singular

Singular is the only end-to-end marketing attribution and analytics platform that uncovers true ROI across all marketing channels. We transform complex marketing data into actionable insights by unifying campaign data from thousands of channels with cross-device attribution data. Leading brands like LinkedIn, Nike, WB Games, and Rovio rely on Singular to maximize every marketing dollar, eliminate wasted spend, and drive higher user retention. With superior ROI reporting, advanced fraud prevention, user engagement capabilities, and unmatched data accessibility, marketers can finally drive faster growth with smarter insights.

Learn more at singular.net