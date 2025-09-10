Indeed Introduces New Suite of Hiring Products: Career Scout, Talent Scout, Premium Sponsored Jobs and Indeed Connect

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indeed, the world’s #1 job site and a leading hiring platform, today introduced two new AI agents—Indeed Career Scout for job seekers and Indeed Talent Scout for employers. The company also unveiled Premium Sponsored Jobs and Indeed Connect, new products designed to improve candidate quality and accelerate hiring. Together, these innovations provide job seekers with personalized career coaching and give employers powerful tools to source, engage, and hire the right talent more efficiently.

Hiring Remains Challenging

More than half (53%) of job seekers report feeling stuck in their careers, and a majority (79%) wish they had better insight into which jobs align with their skills. However, only a small fraction (19%) have worked with a career coach, often due to cost or lack of awareness. On the other side of the hiring process, employers say quality matters more than speed, but more than a third (34%) admit to making suboptimal hires just to keep the process moving.1

“We know the hiring process can work better. What’s exciting is that with our reach, scale, and deep insights, Indeed is uniquely positioned to create new ways for talent and opportunity to connect,” said Maggie Hulce, Chief Revenue Officer at Indeed. “Our new solutions give job seekers clearer direction and help employers tap into a broader talent pool—connecting the right people to the right jobs faster.”

To address these challenges, Indeed is expanding its platform with a new generation of AI-powered solutions. These innovations create a more connected hiring experience—helping job seekers find the right opportunities and enabling employers to identify and engage quality talent with greater speed and confidence.

Career Scout: A Career Coach for Everyone

Built into the Indeed app, Career Scout is an AI-powered career coach that helps job seekers discover, prepare for, and land the right job faster. Available 24/7, Career Scout goes beyond speeding up applications—it guides people from career discovery to interview prep. By analyzing skills and interests, it reveals career paths people may not have considered, provides company and salary insights, and delivers tailored job recommendations aligned with individual goals.

Career Scout also reduces the stress and inefficiency from job searching. It can pre-fill applications, customize resumes, and organize every step in one place. With built-in tools for interview practice, personalized feedback, and professional communications, Career Scout helps candidates stand out to employers and feel confident every step of the way.

Early results show that Career Scout helps people find and apply to relevant jobs seven times faster2 and makes them 38%3 more likely to be hired.

Talent Scout: Transforming How to Find, Engage and Hire the Right Talent

Talent Scout is an intelligent, conversational agent that provides employers with real-time, actionable insights to strengthen their hiring strategy. Built-in market intelligence, including salary benchmarks and job content optimization, helps organizations compete more effectively for top talent.

It also acts as an AI-powered virtual recruiter that helps source and engage candidates. Integrated seamlessly into Indeed, as well as ATS platforms isolved People Cloud, isolved Talent Acquisition (formerly ApplicantPro), Workable, and Workday (via a Google Chrome extension), Talent Scout scans millions of searchable profiles, surfaces the strongest matches, and helps draft personalized outreach. It combines unparalleled hiring insights with the depth of Indeed’s talent pool to give employers the tools they need to make quality hires quickly and efficiently.

"Talent Scout has expanded the scope of what I’m searching for when sourcing candidates. It’s helped me understand that there are other types of candidates out there that could be a good fit for the roles we’re hiring for,” said a Clinical Recruiter at BrightSpring Health Services. “It’s opened up my eyes to better sourcing strategies. With Talent Scout, I can be rest assured that all the candidates it's giving me are quality and match what I'm asking for.”

Premium Sponsored Jobs: Bringing More Speed, Quality and Visibility

Premium Sponsored Jobs is the next evolution in online recruiting—designed to help employers make higher-quality hires, faster. It combines benefits across advertising, branding, and sourcing into a single solution designed to attract great fit candidates with precision targeting and smarter outreach.

Employers can target candidates who meet their skills and certification requirements across more than 300 occupations, filter by distance, and target existing audiences on specialized industry sites. Time-saving AI features then facilitate outreach to matched candidates, using auto-generated messages and candidate highlights.

With Premium Sponsored Jobs, employers don’t just post jobs—they attract, engage, and hire with more confidence, quality, and speed than ever before. Employers who post directly on Indeed with a Premium plan move forward with 3x4 more applicants and hire 58%5 faster compared to free postings. In a recent survey6, 93% of employers said Premium Sponsored Jobs helps their team reach top talent, and 95% said they would recommend it to other employers.

Indeed Connect: Get the Most Out of Indeed

A new subscription service, Indeed Connect, offers a variety of hiring solutions including exclusive access to AI-powered innovations, distinctive marketplace and branding benefits, and preferential terms on all Indeed products. The initial innovations include:

Advanced Screening scores applicants against each employer’s unique criteria and uses conversational AI to gather nuanced candidate information, verify licenses for select occupations, and deliver clear summaries directly into an employer’s ATS.

scores applicants against each employer’s unique criteria and uses conversational AI to gather nuanced candidate information, verify licenses for select occupations, and deliver clear summaries directly into an employer’s ATS. Advanced Sourcing helps employers fill critical roles by identifying and attracting quality candidates. Employers use natural language to define the candidate profile, outreach content, and tone. It then engages candidates and delivers those who applied directly into the employer’s ATS. Employers can track progress in real time and make adjustments as needed.

Indeed’s new solutions seamlessly create an integrated workflow and streamlined hiring ecosystem. In fact, 75% of employers say their overall time-to-hire drops when multiple products are used together on Indeed.7

1Harris Poll survey for Indeed, July–August 2025, among 303 U.S. hiring decision-makers and 1,001 adults who’ve looked for a job in the past four years.

2Indeed Data, US, based on median, compared to job seekers who use Mobile App

3Indeed test data, US, May 2025, based on the average hires per apply

4Indeed data, US

5Indeed data, US, based on average, March 2025

6Indeed survey, July 2025, 186 users

7Indeed survey, August 2024