CrowdStrike and Amazon Business Prime Transform Cybersecurity for Small Businesses

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced a strategic collaboration with Business Prime that makes world-class cybersecurity available to small and medium businesses (SMBs) at no cost. Starting immediately, Business Prime Essentials, Small, Medium, and Enterprise members are eligible for CrowdStrike Falcon® Go – the industry's award-winning AI-powered cybersecurity platform purpose-built for SMBs – as a free benefit of their paid membership, a savings of $59.99 per device/per month. Business Prime Duo members are eligible for a 50% discount on CrowdStrike Falcon Go.

CrowdStrike’s State of SMB Cybersecurity survey reveals that 89% of small businesses remain vulnerable to modern ransomware and data breaches due to limited adoption of AI-powered security. This benefit, included with a paid Business Prime membership, removes both financial and technical obstacles, delivering enterprise-grade protection – previously reserved for Fortune 500 companies – to small businesses.

"This collaboration is a game-changer for small business cybersecurity," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "For too long, small businesses have had to choose between growing their business or protecting it. We’re removing the barriers – cost, complexity, and time – to using industry-leading cybersecurity so every business can protect what they’ve built.”

Proven Technology at Scale

The CrowdStrike Falcon® platform powers cybersecurity protection for the world’s most trusted businesses, using AI to detect and respond to cyberattacks in real-time to stop breaches. Falcon Go brings this same level of protection to small and medium-sized businesses in a fast, reliable and easy to manage solution. This new offer, included with a paid Business Prime membership, demonstrates CrowdStrike’s vibrant and growing ecosystem – bringing together trusted technology alliances to deliver exceptional value across businesses of all sizes. Built on strategic collaboration with AWS and Intel, Falcon Go runs exclusively on Intel processors and is powered by AWS infrastructure, providing the speed, scalability, and reliability small businesses need to stay protected.

As part of this collaboration, Business Prime Essentials, Small, Medium and Enterprise members receive unlimited free access to Falcon Go ($59.99 value per device/per month), or a 50% discount on expanded features with Falcon Pro or Falcon Enterprise. Business Prime Duo members can also claim 50% discounts across all three offerings: Falcon Go, Falcon Pro, and Falcon Enterprise – for a limited time only.

"Business Prime transforms how companies operate by continually introducing new offers and benefits to meet the diverse needs of our business customers and help organizations grow," said Todd Heimes, vice president of Amazon Business. "This new offer with CrowdStrike transforms small business security—delivering enterprise-grade cybersecurity protection that was previously reserved for large companies. This is more than just a new benefit; it's a powerful shield that empowers entrepreneurs to confidently build their digital future with enhanced protection against cyber threats."

Immediate Impact

The new offer launches with streamlined onboarding and 24/7 threat monitoring. Business Prime members who sign up for this offer will receive comprehensive security coverage that scales with their business growth, from startup operations to multi-location enterprises.

Offer Benefits:

Streamlined onboarding for Business Prime members

Simplified installation and management

Continuous threat intelligence updates

Scalable security architecture

Business Prime – an Amazon Business membership program for business customers offers fast, free shipping on eligible items, plus access to exclusive deals, business analytics tools, and purchasing solutions. To learn more, go to: https://business.amazon.com/en/business-prime/member-exclusives/crowdstrike.

This strategic collaboration establishes CrowdStrike and Amazon Business Prime as leaders in making advanced cybersecurity universally accessible.

Free access to CrowdStrike Falcon Go is available to Business Prime Essentials, Small, Medium, and Enterprise members. Business Prime Duo members receive a 50% discount. Terms and conditions apply. Learn more here.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

