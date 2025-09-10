-

Yamaha Rightwaters Lends Support to Tampa Bay Waterkeeper

KENNESAW, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yamaha Rightwaters™ has a new five-year agreement with Tampa Bay Waterkeeper to strengthen water quality advocacy in Tampa Bay. Through this collaboration, Tampa Bay Waterkeeper will receive a 115-horsepower outboard to repower its work vessel, enhancing its environmental initiatives.

“Our mission is to protect everyone’s right to clean water by uniting citizens, local organizations, businesses and governments,” said Justin Tramble, Executive Director of Tampa Bay Waterkeeper. “We use science, the law, and community action to safeguard our coastal and inland waters. We appreciate Yamaha Rightwaters’ generous support.”

Tampa Bay Waterkeeper serves more than 2.7 million people across Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, focusing on water quality, ecosystem protection and coastal resilience. The organization conducts research, engages the community and works with local stakeholders to develop effective solutions. In addition, Tampa Bay Waterkeeper conducts bi-weekly water testing, reports bacteria levels to inform the public and gathers data to identify violations of the Clean Water Act and other environmental regulations.

“A clean and resilient watershed is essential for coastal communities and drives a thriving economy,” said Joshua Grier, Sustainability Program Manager, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “Tampa Bay’s ecosystem is complex and delicate, and working with Tampa Bay Waterkeeper helps ensure its long-term health for generations to come.”

For more information visit www.tampabaywaterkeeper.org.

Yamaha Rightwaters is a national sustainability program encompassing all of Yamaha Marine's conservation and water quality efforts. Program initiatives include habitat restoration, support for scientific research, mitigation of invasive species, reduction of marine debris, and environmental stewardship education. Yamaha Rightwaters reinforces Yamaha's long-standing history of natural resource conservation, support of sustainable recreational fishing and water resources, and the Angler Code of Ethics, which requires pro anglers to adhere to principles of stewardship for all marine resources.

Yamaha’s U.S. Marine Business Unit, based in Kennesaw, Ga., is responsible for the sales, marketing, and distribution of Yamaha Marine products in the U.S. including Yamaha Outboards, Yamaha WaveRunners®, Yamaha Boats, G3® Boats and Skeeter® Boats. Supporting 2,400 dealers and boat builders nationwide, Yamaha is the industry leader in reliability, performance, technology and customer service.

REMEMBER to always observe all applicable boating laws. Never drink and drive. Dress properly with a USCG-approved personal floatation device and protective gear.

© 2025 Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. All rights reserved.

This document contains many of Yamaha's valuable trademarks. It may also contain trademarks belonging to other companies. Any references to other companies or their products are for identification purposes only and are not intended to be an endorsement.

Contacts

Serena Ortiz
Public Relations Specialist
Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit
Mobile: (678) 832-9158
serena_malone@outlook.com

Neal Wheaton
Wilder+Wheaton for
Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit
Mobile: (404) 317-0698
neal.wheaton@gmail.com

