Dexcom Launches Its First Open Call to Uncover the Next Diabetes Advocates Ahead of World Diabetes Day

SAN DIEGO & BURNABY, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), the global leader in glucose biosensing, announced today the launch of its first open call in the U.S. and Canada in search of the next diabetes advocates. Those selected will experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to raise awareness and share their voice on a global scale this World Diabetes Day (Nov. 14) and beyond.

Now through Sept. 19, people from 2 years and older living with all types of diabetes and prediabetes – including Dexcom Warriors* and Stelo ambassadors† – can apply at Dexcom.com/WorldDiabetesDay. Those selected will embody strength, advocacy and pride living with diabetes.

“We’ve long believed that real people with diabetes should be the voice of our company, and we’ve fostered that belief through our global Dexcom Warrior and Stelo Ambassador communities,” said Anne Santoro, senior vice president, product marketing at Dexcom. “Now, we’re giving these communities – and anyone living with diabetes who’s passionate about raising awareness – a chance to share their voice on a global stage.”

Those selected will receive an invite to participate in a photoshoot in Los Angeles to have their unique and inspiring story featured in Dexcom’s 2025 World Diabetes Day campaign. They’ll also have ongoing support from Dexcom over the next year to attend events, connect with the diabetes community and continue to advocate for diabetes awareness.

“I never sought to be the face of diabetes advocacy – I just wanted to share my story and hope that it would connect with people,” said Nick Jonas, American multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter, actor and philanthropist. “Over the years, I’ve learned that using our voices to spread messages of support, hope and perseverance can have a major impact on people’s lives, so I’m proud to support this open call and see Dexcom empower people with diabetes to do even more incredible work in their communities.”

To nominate yourself or someone you know, visit Dexcom.com/WorldDiabetesDay. Nominations close Sept. 19 at 12 p.m. PDT.

About Dexcom

Dexcom empowers people to take control of health through innovative biosensing technology. Founded in 1999, Dexcom has pioneered and set the standard in glucose biosensing for more than 25 years. Its technology has transformed how people manage diabetes and track their glucose, helping them feel more in control and live more confidently.

Dexcom. Discover what you’re made of. For more information, visit www.dexcom.com.