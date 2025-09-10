Bealls Partners with Profitmind to Transform Planning Accuracy and Profitability with Agentic AI

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Profitmind, leader in Agentic AI for retail, and Bealls Inc., the family-owned retail company with more than a century of operations, today announced a company-wide deployment of Profitmind’s Agentic AI solution for merchandise planning and inventory optimization. Bealls will use the platform to speed planning cycles, raise forecast accuracy, maximize inventory productivity, and free teams from manual analysis so they can focus on higher-value work.

In 2024, Profitmind introduced its native end-to-end Agentic AI solution for retail—the first and only platform of its kind in the industry. Designed for retail by AI and retail experts, the system coordinates a suite of more than 10 AI agents that continuously analyze internal and external data, prioritize the highest-impact opportunities, and recommend or execute actions tied to business goals.

“Bringing Profitmind’s AI into our planning process is like adding rocket fuel to the way we make decisions,” said Matt Beall, Chairman and CEO, Bealls Inc. “It’s constantly crunching numbers from inside our business and from the market so we can zero in on the best opportunities, how much to spend and where to spend it. For our planning teams, it means less time buried in spreadsheets and more time thinking big, being creative, and staying ahead of what our guests want.”

During the initial rollout, Bealls accepted 80 percent of Profitmind’s recommendations and recorded a 20 percent improvement in plan accuracy. The company also used the platform to identify weekly profit drivers and to monitor the real-time financial impact of merchandising and inventory decisions.

Profitmind’s Agentic AI platform was developed under the direction of Dr. Mark Chrystal and AI pioneer, Dr. Andrew Ng, who coined the terms “Agentic AI” and “AI Agents.” The system applies agent-based workflows to decisions around price, inventory, assortment, merchandise planning, marketing, and competition, so retailers can surface the highest-value actions faster. Early adopters report 21% revenue growth, 14% higher gross margins, and a one-month payback on the annual cost.

“Adopting an Agentic AI operating model lets retailers scale expert decision making,” said Dr. Mark Chrystal, CEO and Co-Founder of Profitmind. “Our platform turns complex data into prioritized actions and measurable outcomes. That combination is what moves a planning team from analysis to impact. Bealls is leading the way by using Profitmind to move into this new Agentic AI era.”

Profitmind customers consistently report accelerated implementation and rapid time to value. Typical outcomes cited by users include implementation timelines of four to eight weeks, and a multi-million-dollar impact to the bottom line.

About Bealls Inc.

Headquartered in Bradenton, Florida since 1915, Bealls Inc. is a privately held company owned and operated by the founding family for 110 years. The company operates over 660 retail stores in 22 states under the names bealls, Bealls Florida, and Home Centric, and online at bealls.com and beallsflorida.com. For more information, visit beallsinc.com.

About Profitmind

Profitmind has built The AI Brain of Retail—the first native agentic AI platform designed to transform how retailers make decisions. The platform ingests business objectives, marketplace dynamics, and internal data, then autonomously surfaces, quantifies, and prioritizes profit-driving opportunities that executives can act on with speed and confidence. Retailers using Profitmind are realizing one-month payback, 30x ROI, and millions in measurable financial impact. Profitmind also provides an industry-leading implementation time of 4-8 weeks. Profitmind is expanding rapidly and solidifying its position as the category-defining intelligence platform for retail. The leadership team combines unmatched retail and AI expertise: co-founder and CEO Dr. Mark Chrystal brings 25 years as a retail executive and decision-maker and Chairman Dr. Andrew Ng is one of the world’s most recognized AI visionaries. Learn more at profitmind.com.