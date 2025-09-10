Paychex Introduces New Financial Management Solution Powered by BILL to Simplify Payroll and Payments for SMBs

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX), an industry-leading human capital management (HCM) company, today announced a new financial management solution for accounts payable provided by BILL (NYSE: BILL), a leading intelligent financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). Launching through Paychex Flex®, Bill Pay, Powered by BILL, integrates payroll, HR, and accounts payable and empowers SMBs to manage their people and payments in one seamless experience.

According to the 2025 BILL Report, nearly 40% of SMBs that have not yet automated their financial operations, plan to do so within the next six months to cut costs and improve efficiency. The same report found 62% of businesses cannot immediately view their current cash position across all accounts. Bill Pay, Powered by BILL, brings payroll, HR, and payments together into a single platform, giving SMBs the speed, clarity and control they need to make smarter, faster decisions, and simplify the way they run their business.

“During a time when many small and midsize businesses are facing financial pressure and uncertainty, having a clear, real-time view of the organization’s financial health is critical,” said Cory Mau, Paychex vice president of corporate strategy, business development, and investor relations. “Bill Pay, Powered by BILL, streamlines accounts payable by eliminating manual data entry, providing access to real-time dashboards to monitor payables and cashflow, and centralizing vendor data and payments. This increased efficiency and visibility can help businesses save time and ultimately improve the bottom line.”

“With this partnership, we’re combining Paychex’s leadership in HR and workforce solutions across hundreds of thousands of SMBs with BILL’s powerful payments and software innovation to deliver clarity, speed and control for SMBs at scale — transforming the way they manage their people and payments,” said John Rettig, president and chief operating officer of BILL. “As the intelligent financial operations platform already trusted by nearly half a million BILL customers and more than 9,000 accounting firms, we are continuing to deliver on our commitment to meet even more SMBs where they work. We are embedding the tools and technology they need inside the platforms they rely on to simplify operations, transform the way they run their business, and empower them to grow.”

Bill Pay, Powered by BILL, will enable businesses to:

Automate bill payments with flexible payment options—offering multiple ways to fund and send payments to save time, money, and resources, all through Paychex Flex

Access BILL’s network of more than eight million businesses to easily find and pay vendors

Get real-time insights into payment status

Bill Pay, Powered by BILL, will also strengthen the ability of accountants to support their clients. A 2025 Citizens Bank report revealed that 47% of SMBs continue to rely on expert guidance from CPAs, accountants, and bankers, underscoring the critical role trusted advisors play in guiding strategic decisions alongside technology and digital tools.

“CPAs and financial professionals are very focused on digital transformation of the finance function so they can continue to deliver the trusted insights and higher value that small and midsize businesses need. Payments and HR are critical pieces to this process,” said Michael Cerami, EVP, CPA.com, the business and technology subsidiary of the AICPA. “CPA.com has long-standing strategic relationships with both Paychex and BILL because they deliver best-in-class solutions to help enable this transformation. Through this new partnership, Paychex and BILL will be even better positioned to meet the evolving needs of accounting professionals and the clients they serve.”

Learn more about Bill Pay, Powered by BILL, here. Paychex plans to expand the offering to additional platforms beyond Paychex Flex in the future.

