Aalo Atomics Becomes First U.S. Nuclear Reactor Company with a Contract for Commercial Delivery of Enriched Uranium; Hits Crucial Next Milestone on Path to 2026 Startup

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aalo Atomics, the company building fully modular nuclear plants to power modern AI data centers (XMRs), signed a contract in July 2025 which set it to become the first U.S. advanced nuclear reactor company to accept the commercial delivery of enriched uranium. The fuel will be delivered by Urenco no later than the first quarter of 2026 and will pave the way for criticality of Aalo-X, which could be the first advanced reactor capable of producing power built in the U.S. in over a generation.

“The enriched uranium being supplied to Aalo by Urenco is an exciting catalyst on our path to criticality in 2026. Not only is the uranium available immediately, but it is also completely scalable, providing us with the ability to deploy Aalo Pods for data centers again and again at gigawatt scale, keeping pace with demand,” said Yasir Arafat, CTO, Aalo Atomics.

Urenco, which at the end of 2024 had a global production capacity of 17,300 tSW/a, is providing Aalo with 5% enrichment low enriched uranium (LEU), which will be fabricated into uranium dioxide (UO2) as the final fuel form factor for the Aalo-X.

“We have been impressed with Aalo’s unique approach of building fully modular nuclear plants, its thoughtfulness in how to execute its vision and its commitment to speed to market,” said Alison Poortman, VP, Advanced Fuels, Commercial, North America, Urenco. “We look forward to helping the company reach criticality next year and being part of the Aalo mission for many years to come.”

In the past few months, the Aalo-X experimental power plant started the Conceptual Design Review involving over 40 experts, secured official site allocation from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Idaho Operations Office (DOE-ID), and received an Environmental Assessment Determination from the DOE, which expedites the environmental review process.

About Aalo Atomics

Aalo Atomics, based in Austin, Texas, builds nuclear reactors to power modern AI data centers. Founded in 2023, Aalo has secured over $136M in funding to-date from multiple investors including Valor Equity Partners, 50Y, Fine Structure Ventures, Hitachi Ventures, NRG Energy, Vamos Ventures, Tishman Speyer, Kindred Ventures, Harpoon Ventures, Crescent Enterprises, Crosscut, Alumni Ventures, MCJ, Gaingels, and Nucleation Capital, among others. To learn more, visit www.aalo.com.

About Urenco

Urenco is an international supplier of enrichment services and fuel cycle products with sustainability at the core of its business. Operating in a pivotal area of the nuclear fuel supply chain for over 50 years, Urenco facilitates zero carbon electricity generation for consumers around the world. With its head office in London, UK, Urenco’s global presence ensures diversity and security of supply for customers through enrichment facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, the UK and the USA.

About Idaho National Laboratory

Battelle Energy Alliance manages INL for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy. INL is the nation’s center for nuclear energy research and development, and also performs research in each of DOE’s strategic goal areas: energy, national security, science and the environment. For more information, visit www.inl.gov. Follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.