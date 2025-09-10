AV Expands Presence in Europe with New UK Office, Coproduction Agreement to Support Defence Market

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AeroVironment, Inc. ("AV") (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in all-domain uncrewed systems and defence technologies, today announced the opening of its new office in Hereford, United Kingdom. The facility is strategically located to bring the full spectrum of the company's capabilities to the UK and European defence markets, extending AV's global operations.

The new location will host a diverse team representing various AV product lines, including Tomahawk Ground Control Systems (GCS), small uncrewed aircraft systems (sUAS), medium uncrewed aircraft systems (MUAS), and ground-based systems. The specialized team will focus on driving innovation, providing operational support, and strengthening AV's growing regional presence.

"We are intentionally investing and expanding in the UK to strengthen our global network and better collaborate with our key European defence customers–all with a mission of driving innovative, next-generation solutions to our warfighters and allies," said Trace Stevenson, president of Autonomous Systems at AV. "From our Tomahawk GCS to our industry-leading precision strike and defensive systems, AV's cutting-edge, integrated, reliable, and agile solutions are meeting the evolving needs of our customers worldwide."

In addition to opening its new facility, AV is announcing a coproduction agreement with TIA Group to begin UK-based manufacturing operations. Located in Aerotech Business Park in Cheltenham, England, TIA will produce AV's Tomahawk GCS Grip 23 TE controller – a rugged human-machine integrated controller for all-domain uncrewed operations and situational awareness for diverse missions. TIA is an experienced mechanical and electronic manufacturer with proven success in delivering specialized solutions to the UK Government, UK Ministry of Defence (MOD), and NATO customers.

“TIA Group is proud to have established a strong partnership with AV, positioning us to fully support their expansion into the UK and regional markets," said David G. Watson MBE, Managing Director of TIA Group. “This significant collaboration milestone will broaden AV’s reach and enable the delivery of a responsive, first-class service, providing best-in-class AV products to UKMOD, our European partners, and allied nations. By leveraging TIA Group’s expertise in design, development, and manufacturing here in the UK, we will continue to provide customers worldwide with the agility and innovation they need.”

"Our expansion across the UK not only cements the Tomahawk Grip as a cornerstone for our growth in regional markets but also enhances our ability to deliver the broader family of AV systems to our global allies with scale and speed," said Jason Hendrix, AV's vice president and general manager of Small Uncrewed Aircraft Systems. "Through strong partnerships with industry leaders like TIA and key customers like the UK MOD and other NATO allies, we are establishing a foundation for future expansion to meet the evolving needs of the global defence industry."

AV (NASDAQ: AVAV) is a defence technology leader delivering integrated capabilities across air, land, sea, space, and cyber. The Company develops and deploys autonomous systems, loitering munitions, counter-UAS technologies, space-based platforms, directed energy systems, and cyber and electronic warfare capabilities—built to meet the mission needs of today’s warfighter and tomorrow’s conflicts. With a national manufacturing footprint and a deep innovation pipeline, AV delivers proven systems and future-defining capabilities at speed, scale, and operational relevance. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

