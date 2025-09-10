-

Cyware Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyware, a leader in AI-powered threat intelligence management, secure threat sharing and collaboration, hyper-orchestration and response, today announced it has become a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of software development companies and security services partners that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft Security technology to better defend our mutual customers against a world of increasing cyber threats.

Cyware Intel Exchange now integrated with Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft Defender accelerates operationalizing threat intelligence into intelligent action. Cyware Intel Exchange is a fully automated threat intelligence platform that helps security teams automate the entire threat intelligence lifecycle, contextualize threat analysis, take proactive action, and share threat intelligence bi-directionally.

“Cyware has been integral in threat intel and security operations teams’ journeys to unified threat intelligence management,” said Anuj Goel, CEO and Co-Founder, Cyware. “Joining the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association enables Cyware to provide extended threat intelligence capabilities for Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft Defender customers, for example through advanced threat intel sharing.”

“The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security vendors across the globe,” said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. “Our members, like Cyware, share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster.”

Established in 2018 to bring together Microsoft leaders & security vendors, MISA focuses on collaborating to combat security threats and create a safer environment for all. Its mission is to provide intelligent, industry-leading security solutions that work together to help protect organizations at the speed and scale of AI in an ever-increasing threat landscape.

Partners who are interested in learning more can visit the MISA Website: Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.

To learn more about the Cyware, visit www.cyware.com

About Cyware

Cyware is an industry leader in operationalized threat Intelligence and collective defense, helping security teams transform threat intelligence from fragmented data points to actionable, real-time decisions. We unify threat intelligence management, intel sharing and collaboration, as well as hyper-orchestration and automation — eliminating silos and enabling organizations to outmaneuver adversaries faster and more effectively.

From enterprises to government agencies and ISACs, Cyware empowers defenders to turn intelligence into impact.

