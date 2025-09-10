Grizzly MEP Expands into Mid-Atlantic Region with Excel Mechanical Partnership

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grizzly MEP (“Grizzly”), a commercial mechanical, electrical and plumbing platform focused on partnering with best-in-class founders and management teams, today announced the expansion of its platform through a new partnership with Excel Mechanical Contractors, LLC (“Excel Mechanical” or the “Company”), a full-service mechanical and electrical contractor headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Founded in 2010, Excel Mechanical offers a comprehensive suite of HVAC, refrigeration, electrical and industrial services, including full-service repair, maintenance, retrofit and renovations. Backed by a team of highly skilled operators, Excel Mechanical serves a diverse set of customers across eight states in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic, including federal government agencies, healthcare providers, major retailers and industrial clients. Excel Mechanical is led by Chief Executive Officer, James D. Bloom III, who acquired the Company in 2019 and will continue to lead Excel Mechanical in this next chapter.

“We’re excited to welcome James and the entire Excel Mechanical team to the Grizzly platform, whose commitment to their customers and employees, and reputation for superior service, aligns perfectly with what we’re cultivating at Grizzly. With a track-record of consistently delivering complex, high-profile projects, Excel Mechanical has established itself as a trusted industry leader in the Mid-Atlantic market – an attractive, fragmented region with significant growth potential,” said John Adams, Chief Executive Officer of Grizzly MEP. “Our ethos at Grizzly is to accelerate growth without breaking the entrepreneurial spirit that drives a brand’s success. I look forward to working closely with the Excel Mechanical team to uphold their standard of excellence and unlock new opportunities together.”

James, CEO of Excel Mechanical, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with John and the Grizzly team to further build out our service offerings and continue delivering reliable, high-quality service to our trusted blue-chip customer base. With Grizzly’s backing, we’re poised to supercharge growth, expand our reach to new end-markets and continue building on our vision.”

Grizzly’s partnership with Excel Mechanical follows its previously announced partnership with Air Design Systems, a full-service mechanical and plumbing contractor headquartered in Pensacola, Florida, and Stiles Heating & Cooling, a leading provider of HVAC, building controls and plumbing services in Georgia and South Carolina. Grizzly’s continued success is supported by Garnett Station Partners, a New York-based principal investment firm that manages approximately $4 billion of assets.

About Grizzly MEP

Grizzly MEP is a Commercial Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (“Commercial MEP”) platform focused on partnering with best-in-class founders and management teams across the United States to build a network of leading Commercial MEP service providers. Grizzly MEP is committed to supporting its high-quality, customer-focused businesses with investments in infrastructure, technology and growth. For more information, please visit grizzlymep.com.