ROH Selected as a Preferred Payments Platform Provider for The Leading Hotels of the World

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ROH, the first payments platform powering intelligent, automated financial operations for hotels, is pleased to announce that it was selected as a preferred payments platform provider for The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW). LHW is the largest collection of independent luxury properties, with more than 400 member hotels in over 80 countries.

ROH is now part of LHW’s Leading Strategic Sourcing (LSS) program, spearheaded by LHW and DayBlink GPO. The program offers a strategic group purchasing program for LHW’s portfolio of global, independent hotels. The program serves members by helping them capture new demand, access innovative sales, marketing and technology solutions to empower their success and drive value to hotels in other strategically important categories.

Digital transformation is an important focus for LHW’s membership, with senior leadership at the collection now working towards delivering a technology stack that member hotels can leverage to drive their digitization.

“As the business of hotels continues to evolve, the greatest opportunities for innovation lie in often overlooked, unglamorous places—like payments,” said Jess Conroy, CEO and Founder of ROH. “While solutions to improve the guest experience are abundant, systems to support revenue and reconciliation remain largely unchanged. Today, hotel teams are stretched thin and under constant pressure to do more with less. Payments—which encompass much more than just the moment a card is keyed in—can be a growth lever, not a bottleneck. At ROH, we’ve built a platform that eases processes, strengthens compliance and brings financial clarity across departments and hotel portfolios. We’re honored to partner with LHW and appreciate the trust they’ve placed in ROH to deliver for their exceptional portfolio that set the standard in independent luxury hotels.”

Already in use at five LHW properties, ROH enables hotel teams to replace manual processes with automated workflows across business lines including group sales, events, corporate travel and leisure. These improvements expedite payments, simplify reconciliation and free up staff to focus on customer-facing and revenue-generating work. With ROH’s payments solution available to all members, every LHW property can manage payments in a way that supports operational goals and their commitment to service excellence.

“At The Leading Hotels of the World, we are committed to equipping our member hotels with innovative solutions that strengthen their businesses and deliver long-term value,” said Michael Lederman, Senior Vice President, Information Technology, The Leading Hotels of the World. “Through the LSS program, we are bringing some of the most advanced hospitality technologies directly into the hands of our independent hoteliers. By partnering with ROH, we are offering our members access to a platform that simplifies financial processes, improves efficiency and helps them stay agile, efficient and focused on delivering exceptional, personalized service.”

If you’re interested in learning more about how ROH can unlock profitability for your hotels, please email sales@roh.co.

About ROH

ROH the first payments platform powering intelligent, automated financial operations for hotels. ROH drives conversions, increases revenue and provides real-time data and insights for large hospitality groups, asset owners and their brands that collectively manage over $4T in Gross Payment Volume (GPV).

ROH is quickly becoming an indispensable partner to forward-thinking hospitality groups including Loews Hotels & Co, Crescent Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Auberge Resorts Collection, Noble House Hotels & Resorts and Evolution Hospitality. The company is proudly backed by investors including Highgate Technology Ventures, Acrew Capital, 1Sharpe Ventures, Founders Fund, Moore Specialty Credit, Correlation Ventures, SilverCircle, Cleo Capital and GMO VenturePartners.

About The Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd. (LHW)

Comprised of more than 400 hotels in over 80 countries, LHW is the largest collection of independent luxury hotels. In 1928, 38 independent hoteliers came together to create LHW. Since then, the Company has carefully curated distinctive hotels, resorts, inns, chalets, villas, and safari camps from the snow-capped Alps of Europe to the African veldt, to share them with adventurous souls who seek the remarkably uncommon. The LHW community is filled of exceptional individuals, united by a passion for the surprising discoveries and details that come with every experience. LHW hoteliers are artisans of hospitality whose expertise, commitment to excellence, and individual flair allows them to create story-worthy moments for their guests. And it is these authentic, individualized experiences combined with the warm hospitality and high-touch service they provide that keeps discerning travelers returning again and again. LHW’s collection covers the globe and promises a broad range of destinations and uncommon experiences, enhanced by LHW’s tiered guest loyalty program Leaders Club. From converted former palaces, and countryside retreats run by the same families for generations, to gleaming skyscrapers in dynamic urban centers, serene private island escapes, glamorous tented camps – and beyond – explore, find inspiration, and experience unforgettable travel moments. For more information visit: www.lhw.com, Facebook @LeadingHotels, Twitter @LeadingHotels and Instagram @leadinghotelsoftheworld