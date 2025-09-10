PurpleLab Expands the Healthcare Advertising Ecosystem with Consecutive Strategic Partnerships

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PurpleLab®, the healthcare analytics company powering evidence-based decisions across life sciences, has announced a series of major partnerships with Experian, DeepIntent, InsightsRx, and Comscore. Together, these collaborations allow advertisers to use data in more innovative ways, ensuring advertising ROI.

Pharmaceutical advertising spend continues to rise, reaching $2.97 billion on national TV alone in the first half of 2025, a 12.2% year-over-year increase, according to eMarketer. With privacy regulations tightening, signal loss and walled gardens obscuring patient journeys, as well as increasing media fragmentation, brands need clinically precise data that can move seamlessly from discovery to delivery.

PurpleLab is meeting this demand by aligning its healthcare dataset with these leading partners to enhance the full marketing journey from activation to measurement. PurpleLab’s data has long been fit for purpose for clinical and commercial life science needs, with comprehensive claims data coverage of 330 million de-identified patients, 2.3 million providers, and more than eight billion claims annually. Additionally, investments in its data speed and applicability to clean room functions make it a standout partner to pharma marketers.

All launched within a single week, these strategic partnerships effectively close the loop on audience activation, media buying, and optimization for healthcare-specific targeting as well as results measurement, enabling advertisers to prove impact at all phases of a campaign.

“Healthcare advertising is evolving quickly, and marketers need privacy-centric audiences they can activate and measure with confidence,” said Scott Ronay, VP of Advertising Sales at PurpleLab. “These partnerships speak to the quality of PurpleLab’s audiences; by enabling our clients to reach their ideal target seamlessly across channels, we’re creating an ecosystem that helps advertisers drive results responsibly, better engaging providers, and ultimately improving health outcomes for patients.”

"Partnering with Experian, DeepIntent, InsightsRx, and Comscore marks an incredible milestone in our growth journey,” continued Ronay. “Each of these unions extends the reach and impact of our privacy-first healthcare data—whether it’s making our audiences more accessible through Experian’s marketplace, powering precision media buys with DeepIntent, enabling real-time optimization with InsightsRx, or delivering validated outcomes through Comscore. These collaborations reinforce our commitment to helping clients activate smarter, more efficient, results-driven campaigns. This momentum reflects the growing demand for trusted, scalable data solutions in healthcare, and we’re proud to be at the center of it."

PurpleLab Audiences Available in Experian’s Data Marketplace and Audigent PMPs

PurpleLab audiences are live in Experian’s Data Marketplace, enabling HIPAA-compliant targeting across CTV, mobile, display, and social. With Experian’s proven identity resolution capabilities, marketers can trust they’re reaching ideal and consistent audiences across CTV, mobile, and other channels, ensuring omnichannel tactics successfully engage the same, correct audiences with the full range of tactics.

As one of the first pharma-specific healthcare data sources available for Experian’s contextual targeting solutions via Audigent, PurpleLab is enabling advertisers to combine ideal audience segments with curated, brand-safe inventory. This partnership also sets the stage for future measurement capabilities, bringing more accountability to healthcare advertising.

Accelerating Smarter Targeting with DeepIntent

Giving healthcare marketers access to higher AQ audiences for improved performance, reach, and speed of delivery, PurpleLab audiences are now directly integrated into the DeepIntent Audience Marketplace, supporting rapid development and deployment of custom segments while maintaining even higher performance against industry benchmarks. Early tests have demonstrated that PurpleLab delivers larger, more accurate segments, driving 30% more verified patients, a 22% lift in audience quality, and a 5% increase in unique reach across therapeutic categories.

For clients, this means greater efficiency and less drop-off when onboarding. Campaigns will now reach more of the right patients and providers, with less waste and faster timelines, reducing friction between data and activation. By targeting smarter via PurpleLab, healthcare advertisers can deliver resonant messages when audiences are most receptive.

InsightsRx Is Transforming Pharma Media Optimization with Real-Time Measurement

PurpleLab has partnered with InsightsRx to help healthcare advertisers optimize campaigns in real-time. Traditionally, marketers wait months for ROI reports before adjusting spend, however, by combining PurpleLab’s prescription data with InsightsRx’s proprietary algorithms, brands can access actionable insights within weeks.

InsightsRx was built to help agencies and brand teams adjust HCP marketing in flight, determining which doctors to increase or decrease promotion to while campaigns are live. This collaboration replaces lagging indicators with proactive intelligence, giving marketers the agility to align campaigns more closely with patient and provider behavior as it unfolds.

Future-Proofing Audience Targeting with Comscore

PurpleLab has joined Comscore’s AI-powered Data Partner Network to extend its audiences into ID-free, privacy-centric segments. By transforming precise, ID-based datasets into scalable, predictive audiences, healthcare marketers can maintain precision and reach even as cookies and mobile IDs disappear.

With this integration, PurpleLab clients can activate tokenized condition-specific identity free segments across major DSPs and SSPs, ensuring their campaigns remain both compliant and effective as privacy regulations and technology standards evolve. If the future is cookieless, Comscore’s analytics and PurpleLab’s data will ensure it is still efficient.

About PurpleLab

PurpleLab® is a healthcare analytics company dedicated to driving value-driven innovation across the healthcare continuum. Its no-code analytics platform, HealthNexus®, empowers life sciences, payers, providers, advertisers, and other healthcare stakeholders to develop real-world evidence (RWE), demonstrating the effectiveness of novel therapeutics or clinical strategies in saving lives and reducing costs.

As one of the few CMS Qualified Entities, PurpleLab has access to Medicare claims data under Parts A, B, and D, enabling the evaluation of provider performance. The company is also a member of the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI), adhering to the highest standards for responsible data collection and usage in digital advertising. Additionally, PurpleLab holds HiTRUST certification, meeting the rigorous security and privacy requirements essential in healthcare data management.

For more information, visit purplelab.com.