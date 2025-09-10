Delaware and Bamboo Health Announce Official Rollout of DTRN360, a Statewide Behavioral Health Care Coordination Platform

WILMINGTON, Del. & LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Delaware Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health (DSAMH), in partnership with Bamboo Health™, today announced the official rollout of DTRN360 to the state, a behavioral healthcare coordination platform designed to connect providers, improve care transitions and reduce silos across the behavioral health system.

DTRN360, powered by the Bamboo Intelligence Hub™, is the result of a multi-year effort to bring together treatment providers, state agencies and care teams through a unified digital platform supporting real-time communication and care coordination. The platform is fully integrated into provider workflows, allowing users to identify the best next step in care, manage referrals, view shared treatment history and support individuals across behavioral health and social service systems.

“This isn’t just about technology. It’s about helping providers work together more easily to support the people we serve,” said Michelle Singletary-Twyman, Director of Operations at DSAMH. “DTRN360 strengthens our behavioral health system by giving care teams better tools to coordinate and stay connected.”

In 2018, DSAMH launched the Delaware Treatment and Referral Network (DTRN) using Bamboo Health’s OpenBeds® technology to digitize behavioral health referrals. The system has since facilitated over 250,000 referrals, improving the speed, accuracy and follow-through of care connections across the state. In 2023, DSAMH expanded the partnership with the addition of Bamboo’s Crisis Management System, enhancing coordination between crisis responders and treatment providers. Together, these tools set the stage for the full statewide launch of DTRN360.

Now, with DTRN360, providers who have the legal authorization to access a client’s information can coordinate care more effectively through key features supporting better outcomes:

See relevant health and behavioral health history previously out of view, reducing reliance on patients to recall complex care details during vulnerable moments

Work within their existing clinical workflows with no extra logins or standalone portals

Receive real-time alerts to prompt proactive follow-up and outreach

Track referrals and placements across the care continuum to ensure warm handoffs and follow-through

Connect with services addressing social determinants of health, including peer support, housing, food insecurity and other community-based programs

“We’re proud and honored to expand our partnership with Delaware with the rollout of DTRN360. The expanded scope illustrates what’s possible when technology meets purpose,” said Brad Bauer, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Bamboo Health. “Giving providers access to real-time insights enables more connected, efficient behavioral healthcare, especially in the pivotal moments when timing and coordination matter most.”

The DTRN360 platform is now live and continues to expand, adding the functionality and partners needed to better coordinate care across Delaware’s behavioral health system.

“Delaware’s behavioral health system has been thoughtful and strategic in building toward this moment,” said Lisa Johnson, Principal at HEALTHe Insights, the firm that partnered with DSAMH to lead the implementation of DTRN360. “This platform reflects years of work across planning, technology and engagement and it’s helping Delaware show what real-time care coordination can look like in action."

About Delaware Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health (DSAMH)

Delaware Health and Social Services is committed to improving the quality of the lives of Delaware's citizens by promoting health and well-being, fostering self-sufficiency, and protecting vulnerable populations.

About Bamboo Health

Bamboo Health empowers healthcare organizations to improve behavioral and physical health outcomes through the most powerful care collaboration network with Real-Time Care Intelligence™. By providing real-time insights during pivotal care moments, clients are enabled to perform life-improving actions and deliver seamless, high-quality and cost-effective whole-person healthcare. From coast to coast, Bamboo Health partners with all major retail pharmacy chains, 52 states and territories, 100% of the top 10 best hospitals and more than half of the country’s largest health plans to improve more than 1 billion patient encounters annually. Connect with Bamboo Health on LinkedIn, X and Facebook. Visit BambooHealth.com to learn more.