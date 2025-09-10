Palantir and Hadean partner to bring a suite of simulation and AI products across the UK Armed Forces

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), a leading provider of AI systems, and Hadean, one of the UK’s leading defence tech scale ups, have today announced a partnership which will see Hadean’s leading edge wargaming, command & control and battlefield training products deployed on Palantir’s Foundry software.

Hadean is at the forefront of the UK’s defence tech ecosystem and has developed world leading software which is used by defence organisations and militaries around the world. In November 2024 it signed a £20 million Enterprise Agreement Lite with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to provide its unique digital wargaming and Command & Control platforms, powered by AI.

The Hadean Platform provides out-of-the-box simulation and orchestration tools which are used by armed forces to rehearse, train and plan combat scenarios. This is powered by AI, which rapidly generates scenarios and agents to represent virtual forces, training forces in live and virtual environments. Hadean’s wargaming technology (populAI) accurately depicts realistic human behaviours and scenarios that evolve with geopolitical shifts and emerging threats. Its Command & Control (dominAI) software integrates diverse data sources into a single, clear and actionable format, providing real-time situational awareness and simulate forward to determine the best course of action in real time.

This partnership with Palantir will allow Hadean to turbocharge its relationship with the MoD and expand the use of its suite of products. Hadean is currently providing its cutting edge training software to the Armed Forces, but with Palantir’s Foundry underpinning the products, Hadean's software can integrate seamlessly with the existing MoD data fabric and deploy faster to live environments. Both companies expect that Hadean’s products will be available for use by the MoD in these real world, classified environments within months.

Craig Beddis, CEO and Co-Founder of Hadean, said:

“It’s exciting to bring two leading commercial defence technologies together. Hadean’s integration with Palantir allows us to offer the most comprehensive AI and simulation product suite to the UK’s classified environments.”

Polly Scully, UK Defence Lead for Palantir, said:

“With more than a decade of proudly serving our armed forces and more than a fifth of our global workforce based here, this partnership underlines how Palantir can help drive security and prosperity in the UK. It will support the growth of one of Britain’s best tech companies – providing access to our highly secure software, honed over 20 years operating in the most sensitive environments, so that it can deploy its products sooner and at greater scale.”

