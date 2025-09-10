Securonix and Cipher Join Forces to Deliver AI-Powered Managed Security Services for Channel Partners

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Securonix, a five-time Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SIEM, announced a strategic partnership with Cipher, a global leader in managed security services and managed detection and response. The collaboration will enable channel partners to deliver scalable, AI-powered security operations without the overhead of building and managing their own SOC.

By uniting Cipher’s global SOC capabilities with the power of the Securonix Unified Defense SIEM, this partnership gives partners a turnkey solution to expand their security portfolios, improve customer retention, and differentiate in a crowded market. The combined offering is designed to accelerate time-to-market, reduce operational complexity, and improve protection across hybrid environments.

Unlocking Value for Partners

With threat volumes rising and customer expectations growing, partners need a more efficient path to delivering results. The Securonix + Cipher partnership offers:

Faster Time to Revenue – Launch managed detection and response (MDR) services rapidly with a fully integrated SOC + SIEM solution.

– Launch managed detection and response (MDR) services rapidly with a fully integrated SOC + SIEM solution. Operational Efficiency – Eliminate the burden of in-house SIEM deployment and monitoring with a fully managed, scalable model.

– Eliminate the burden of in-house SIEM deployment and monitoring with a fully managed, scalable model. Stronger Client Retention – Deliver higher-value outcomes through AI-driven threat detection, behavior analytics, and real-time incident response.

“Securonix is committed to building the future of security operations through strong partnerships,” said Scott Sampson, Chief Revenue Officer at Securonix. “Our collaboration with Cipher gives partners a powerful foundation for growth, combining next-gen analytics with proven SOC delivery to help organizations detect faster, respond smarter, and stay ahead of threats.”

Built for What’s Next

The integrated offering is powered by the Securonix Unified Defense SIEM, which brings together cloud-native architecture, open integrations, 365 days of searchable data, and agentic AI. Channel partners can now offer their customers advanced insider threat detection, behavioral analytics, and automated response—all managed through Cipher’s trusted MDR service delivery model.

“This partnership with Securonix enables us to arm partners with future-ready protection backed by real AI and real expertise,” said Tom Smith, CEO - Cipher North America. “Together, we’re enabling faster wins, deeper visibility, and stronger customer outcomes in today’s evolving threat landscape.”

About Securonix

Securonix is leading the transformation of cybersecurity with the industry’s first Unified Defense SIEM powered by agentic AI, purpose-built to decide and act across the threat lifecycle with a human-in-the-loop philosophy. Built for scale, precision, and speed, our cloud-native platform empowers global enterprises to shift from reactive security to proactive, autonomous operations. Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SIEM and a Customers’ Choice by Gartner Peer Insights™, Securonix is driving the next era of intelligent, autonomous security operations. Learn more at www.securonix.com.

About Cipher

Cipher, a Prosegur company, is a leading managed security services (MSS) provider, renowned for its world-class managed detection and response (xMDR) service. Cipher meets partners where they are with flexible and open support for their technology needs, providing localized expertise and global reach. Learn more at www.cipher.com.