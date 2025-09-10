Sharrow Engineering and Materials Sciences LLC (MSC) Awarded U.S. Navy SBIR Contract to Develop Next-Generation Torpedo Propulsor

DETROIT, Mich. & HORSHAM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sharrow Engineering, a global leader in high-performance propulsor technology, and Materials Sciences LLC (MSC), a premier provider of composite and non-metallic structures and components for the military, have been jointly awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by the U.S. Navy to co-develop a novel propulsor for the Mark 54 Lightweight Torpedo.

The SBIR project is funded under Navy Topic N24A-T007 and focuses on designing an advanced propulsor for the Mark 54 Lightweight Torpedo that enhances propulsion efficiency, minimizes acoustic signature, and improves hydrodynamic stability for undersea applications.

“This is a significant step in our ongoing efforts to modernize naval propulsion,” said Greg Sharrow, Founder and CEO of Sharrow Engineering. “We’re proud to collaborate with MSC and apply our patented closed-loop-blade technology to support a quieter, more efficient, and tactically superior torpedo propulsion system.”

The contract brings together Sharrow Engineering, whose revolutionary propeller designs are recognized as the first major advancement in rotary propulsion since the 1830s, and MSC, known for its expertise in advanced materials and composite design and manufacturing capability. Together, the companies will pursue innovation in torpedo propulsion capabilities to help advance the U.S. Navy’s capabilities.

“This effort brings together the best of both worlds—Sharrow’s hydrodynamic innovation and MSC’s expertise in advanced non-metallic materials,” said Luke Colone, MSC's Chief Technical Officer. “We’re proud to jointly support the Navy’s drive for undersea superiority.”

Work is already underway at Sharrow’s R&D facility in Detroit and MSC’s headquarters in Horsham, PA.

About Sharrow Engineering

Sharrow Engineering is a Detroit-based company pioneering breakthrough technologies in propulsion, energy, and mobility. The company is best known for inventing the Sharrow™ Propeller — the first major advancement in propeller technology since the 1830s — which delivers up to 30% greater fuel efficiency and up to 80% noise reduction compared to traditional designs. With over 160 patents worldwide, Sharrow Engineering serves as the parent company of Sharrow Marine, which manufactures and delivers high-performance marine propulsion systems to customers around the globe.

The Sharrow Propeller has been widely recognized, including being named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2023 and Soundings Trade Only’s Most Innovative Marine Companies, and honored by Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards and Innovation by Design Awards. With applications extending beyond marine into aerospace, defense, HVAC, and renewable energy, Sharrow is redefining what’s possible in modern propulsion.

To learn more, visit www.SharrowEngineering.com.

About Materials Sciences LLC (MSC)

Materials Sciences LLC (MSC) has provided engineering services to the advanced materials and composites industry since 1970, offering capabilities in advanced material development and characterization, structural analysis, product design, specialty manufacturing, and testing, with proven success in transitioning proprietary technologies to innovative new products for military and commercial applications across 3 US based locations.

MSC’s unique combination of advanced materials expertise, vertical integration of design, engineering, specialty and traditional manufacturing methods, and testing in a small-business environment provides the ability to rapidly execute end-to-end product development programs with the goal of transitioning to follow-on production contracts for government and industry customers.

To learn more, please visit https://www.msc-llc.com/ or reach out to us at info@msc-llc.com.