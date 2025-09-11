KKR Completes Tender Offer for Topcon

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KKR, a leading global investment firm, announced today the completion of its tender offer for the common shares and stock acquisition rights, etc. of Topcon Corporation (“Topcon” or the “Company”; TSE stock code: 7732) on September 10, 2025. The tender offer was made through TK Co., Ltd. (the “Offeror”), an entity owned by funds managed by KKR.

Following the completion of the tender offer, the Offeror is expected to acquire 84,648,472 common shares and stock acquisition rights (equivalent to 100,000 shares post-conversion) of Topcon, representing a total ownership ratio of 80.32%. This result exceeds the minimum threshold of 50.10% required to privatize the Company and facilitate a management buyout. Settlement will commence on September 18, 2025.

In addition to the Topcon shares acquired through the tender offer, the Offeror aims to acquire all remaining shares through either a share transfer or a share consolidation process to achieve full ownership of Topcon. In the event a share consolidation will be implemented, an extraordinary shareholders' meeting is planned for early November.

Topcon leverages its optical and precision measurement technologies to provide leading global hardware product development and manufacturing, while also delivering unique digital transformation solutions that integrate IoT platforms, AI, and other advanced technologies. Topcon is pursuing its long-term vision leading up to its 100th anniversary in 2032, and the Company has been implementing its "Mid-Term Management Plan 2025" covering the fiscal years 2023–2025. Under this plan, Topcon has pursued sustainable business growth and improved profitability by deepening its orientation towards customers, and as the next step, the Company aims to evolve into "New Topcon 2.0," a business structure that will further accelerate the competitiveness of the Topcon Group.

KKR is making this investment predominantly from its Asian Fund IV.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the "Notice Regarding the Results of the Tender Offer for Topcon Corporation (Securities Code: 7732)" which is available on TDNet and Topcon's website.

