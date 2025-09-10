Snappt and TenantCloud Partner to Deliver Enterprise-Grade Fraud Prevention to Independent Landlords Nationwide

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snappt, the leading platform for applicant trust in multifamily housing, today announced a strategic partnership with TenantCloud, a comprehensive property management software used by more than 30,000 landlords nationwide. Through this collaboration, Snappt’s industry-leading fraud detection and verification suite will be fully embedded into the TenantCloud rental application workflow, giving landlords a new tool to screen applicants with greater confidence.

With this integration, TenantCloud landlords will have access to new Income and Employment Verification services when listing a unit. For a cost per applicant, at the landlord’s discretion to absorb or pass on to renters, property owners can confirm income and employment with 99.8% accuracy, while also benefiting from Snappt’s fraud detection technology that prevents altered documents from slipping through.

“Snappt’s mission has always been to protect communities from fraud and reduce the costly burden of evictions,” said Kyle Nelson, VP of Corporate Strategy at Snappt. “By embedding our best-in-class technology into TenantCloud, we’re making fraud prevention and verification accessible to smaller landlords and property managers who deserve the same protections as large multifamily operators.”

TenantCloud has a proven track record as the go-to platform for independent landlords to oversee listings, collect rent, handle maintenance requests, and screen tenants. By adding Snappt’s verification suite, the partnership brings enterprise-grade fraud prevention to an often-overlooked segment, and one that distinctly benefits from a more robust, all-in-one platform.

“We’re committed to simplifying property management for landlords and helping them build trusted relationships with tenants,” said Mark DeHaan, Chief Executive Officer. “Partnering with Snappt equips our users with powerful income and employment verification capabilities, giving them peace of mind that applicants are both qualified and reliable.”

As of today, the integration is available through TenantCloud. For more information, visit https://www.tenantcloud.com/pricing/tenant-screening.

About Snappt

Snappt is an AI-powered Applicant Trust Platform for multifamily property managers. Since its inception in 2019, Snappt's technology has been adept at identifying even the slightest document alterations, saving leasing teams time while reducing bad debt and evictions. As the market leader for fraud detection, Snappt has analyzed over 14 million documents with an impressive accuracy rate of 99.8%. They are the only fraud detection company that conducts proactive fraud research, and they were recently ranked #1 in AI on the Inc. 5000 list.

About TenantCloud

TenantCloud is a comprehensive property management software designed to simplify the rental process for landlords, property managers, and tenants. With features such as online rent payments, maintenance requests, and tenant screening, TenantCloud provides an all-in-one solution for property management. Learn more at www.tenantcloud.com.