Shore Capital Partners Announces Partnership with Optis Consulting

CHICAGO & VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shore Capital Partners (“Shore” or “Shore Capital”) today announced it has completed a partnership with Optis Consulting (“Optis” or the “Company”), a source‑to‑pay (“S2P”) consulting and implementation firm in the broader outsourced procurement space. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with offices in Toronto (ON), New York (NY), Salt Lake City (UT), Calgary (AB), and London (UK).

Optis is a management consulting firm that helps enterprises modernize procurement by implementing leading S2P platforms and providing ongoing sustainment and managed services. The Company has deep delivery experience across all major technology products, enabling a client-centric approach tailored to each enterprise’s needs. Optis has developed a strong reputation across the marketplace for the quality of its services and outcomes.

“This partnership positions Optis to scale our platform and build the premier consulting practice for procurement and supply chain services,” said Adam Fischer, Co-Founder and CEO of Optis. “With Shore’s resources and network, we’ll deepen our relationships with key customers and software partners, expand our service offerings, and build on our strong foundation by investing in targeted growth.”

To support Optis’s vision and growth plan, Shore has assembled an experienced Board of Directors led by Brad Morehead and Mickey Jiang, business services partners at Shore Capital. “We are overjoyed to partner with Adam, Tim, Rafael, Aaron, Carla, and the entire Optis team to build the preeminent S2P, procurement, and supply chain consulting partner in the world,” said Mickey Jiang. “I have been struck by how impressively Optis has grown from afar, and as we learned more about their zealous commitment to building rewarding consulting careers and dogged focus on exceptional client experiences, we could not be more excited about this opportunity to work together to accelerate from here.”

Together, Shore and Optis will further invest in organic growth and new partnerships, selectively evaluating acquisitions in adjacent service lines and capabilities that will enhance our value to our clients.

“We are thrilled to work with these wonderful founders and leaders to build upon their core values of talent investment and development, customer success and delight, and overall growth,” added Mickey. “Optis is a premier brand, and we have conviction our partnership will steward an amazing new chapter serving current and future clients.”

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, and Industrial industries. Shore supports management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020–2025, Shore received recognition from Inc. Magazine as a 6x Top Founder-Friendly Investor and from Pitchbook Research as the global leader in private equity deal volume from 2019–2023. Shore manages approximately $13 billion in assets. For more information, please visit www.shorecp.com.

About Optis Consulting

Founded in 2011 by Adam Fischer and Timothy Nordin, Optis is a management consulting firm focused S2P transformation. Optis implements and optimizes S2P platforms, including Coupa, SAP Ariba, Ivalua, and JAGGAER, and provides change management, integrations, and sustainment/managed services that drive durable outcomes. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, with offices in Toronto, New York, Salt Lake City, Calgary, and London. Optis serves a diverse client base across industries and the public sector. For more information, please visit https://optisconsulting.com/.