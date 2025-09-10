Texas LNG, Gunvor Announce Binding LNG Offtake Agreement

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Texas LNG Brownsville LLC, a four million tonnes per annum (“MTPA”) liquefied natural gas export terminal to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville, Texas, has signed a definitive 20-year Sales and Purchase Agreement with Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd for 0.5 MTPA of LNG from Texas LNG on a Free on Board basis. The agreement converts a previous non-binding Heads of Agreement between the two companies. Texas LNG Brownsville LLC is a subsidiary of Glenfarne Energy Transition, LLC, and Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd is a subsidiary of Gunvor Group.

“Texas LNG is moving rapidly towards a targeted year-end Final Investment Decision,” said Glenfarne Chief Executive Officer and Founder Brendan Duval. “Our agreement with Gunvor continues our progressing of successfully completed commercial contracts, sufficient for FID, for Texas LNG. Together with the advanced state of project financing and completion of the FERC process last month, this project is poised to unlock the superior benefits of clean, reliable U.S. LNG for Gunvor and our other partners.”

“As one of the foundation customers of Texas LNG, we are pleased to complete this agreement and open up new sources of U.S. LNG to meet the growing demand for secure energy in overseas markets,” said Kalpesh Patel, Co-Head of LNG Trading of Gunvor.

The majority of Texas LNG’s offtake volume will be sold under long-term binding agreements. Texas LNG is in the process of converting HOAs with Macquarie and another highly experienced, investment-grade global LNG player into definitive agreements. Kiewit is leading the engineering, procurement, and construction of Texas LNG under a lump-sum turnkey structure.

About Texas LNG

Texas LNG is an LNG export facility to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville, Texas and a subsidiary of global energy transition leader Glenfarne Energy Transition, LLC. Texas LNG is led by an experienced team committed to creating one of the cleanest, lowest emitting LNG export facilities in the world through electric motor drives. Additional information about Texas LNG may be found on its website at www.texaslng.com.

About Glenfarne

Glenfarne Group is a privately held developer, owner, and operator of energy infrastructure assets based in New York, New York and Houston, Texas, with offices in Anchorage, Alaska; Panama City, Panama; Santiago, Chile; Bogota, Colombia; Barcelona, Spain; and Seoul, South Korea. Through its subsidiaries, Glenfarne owns and operates over 60 energy infrastructure assets through three core businesses: Global LNG Solutions, Grid Stability, and Renewables. The company’s seasoned executives, asset managers, and operators develop, acquire, manage, and operate energy infrastructure assets throughout North and South America. For more information, please visit www.glenfarne.com.

About Gunvor Group

Gunvor is one of the world’s largest independent commodities trading houses by turnover, creating logistics solutions that safely and efficiently move physical energy from where it is sourced and stored to where it is demanded most. Gunvor has strategic investments in industrial infrastructure — refineries, pipelines, storage and terminals — that complement our core trading activity and generate sustainable value across the global supply chain for our customers. The company, which in 2024 generated U.S. $136 billion in revenue on 232 million MT of volumes, is the leading independent global trader of liquefied natural gas (LNG).