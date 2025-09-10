-

UPS and American Express Announce Collaboration at the Intersection of Logistics and Payments

Two Iconic Brands Offer Benefits to Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, Helping Drive Growth Ahead of the Holiday Season

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of the annual UPS Impact Summit, UPS (NYSE:UPS) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced an expanded agreement to help small businesses grow and drive commerce in their communities. For the first time, UPS and American Express are rolling out new and exclusive offers to support small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

As part of the annual UPS Impact Summit, UPS (NYSE:UPS) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced an expanded agreement to help small businesses grow and drive commerce in their communities.

Share

“UPS and American Express have both been trusted for over a century. Bringing our expertise together creates a powerful ecosystem for small businesses,” said UPS Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer Matt Guffey. “UPS is making strategic investments in areas important to SMBs like industry-leading service, flexible returns and seamless integration with our end-to-end smart logistics network. We know what it takes to help small businesses be unstoppable, and our collaboration with American Express is the perfect extension.”

Ahead of the busy holiday season, merchants can access exclusive savings from UPS via American Express’ Business Savings Suite. Savings span UPS air, ground and international shipping options and allow SMBs to save more as they ship more with UPS.

“Small businesses drive commerce around the world, and it’s the behind-the-scenes essentials like logistics and payments that keep these businesses running,” said Colleen Taylor, President of U.S. Merchant Services at American Express. “During the critical holiday season, when every transaction counts, small businesses often rely on credit cards to manage cash flow, stock inventory, and meet surging demand – all while looking for the best way to get their shipments where they need to go. That’s why Amex and UPS are teaming up to support small businesses during this make-or-break time of year.”

In addition to the Business Savings Suite discounts, American Express Small Business Card Members can visit the American Express Offers page and log in to their account to view eligible Amex Offers. Additional benefits and offers will be rolled out in the coming months.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is one of the world’s largest companies, with 2024 revenue of $91.1 billion, and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 200 countries and territories. Focused on its purpose statement, “Moving our world forward by delivering what matters,” the company’s approximately 490,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to reducing its impact on the environment and supporting the communities we serve around the world. More information can be found at www.ups.com, about.ups.com and www.investors.ups.com.

About American Express

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express’ brand is built on trust, security, and service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. With over a hundred million merchant locations across our global network, we seek to provide the world’s best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations.

For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/, and ir.americanexpress.comir.americanexpress.com.

Contacts

UPS Media Relations
pr@ups.com

Industry:

UPS

NYSE:UPS
Release Versions
English
$Cashtags
$ups
Hashtags
#upsnews

Contacts

UPS Media Relations
pr@ups.com

Social Media Profiles
UPS News
More News From UPS

UPS Announces Quarterly Dividend

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UPS (NYSE: UPS) today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $1.64 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares. The dividend is payable September 4, 2025, to shareowners of record on August 18, 2025. Commitment to the dividend is one of UPS’s core principles and a hallmark of the company’s financial strength. UPS has either maintained or increased its dividend each year since going public in 1999. About UPS UPS (NYSE: UPS) is one of the world’s largest...

UPS Releases 2Q 2025 Earnings

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced second-quarter 2025 consolidated revenues of $21.2 billion. Consolidated operating profit was $1.8 billion; $1.9 billion on a non-GAAP adjusted basis. Diluted earnings per share were $1.51 for the quarter; non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.55. For the second quarter of 2025, GAAP results include a net charge of $29 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, comprised of after-tax transformation strategy costs of $57 million,...

UPS To Release Second-Quarter 2025 Results On Tuesday, July 29, 2025

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) will announce its 2025 second-quarter results on July 29, 2025, at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time. At 8:30 a.m. ET, UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol Tomé and Chief Financial Officer Brian Dykes will lead an investor conference call to discuss the results. This call will be open to the public via a live webcast. To listen, visit the UPS Investor Relations page and click on “Webcast.” The webcast audio will be accessible on the Inv...
Back to Newsroom