UPS and American Express Announce Collaboration at the Intersection of Logistics and Payments

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of the annual UPS Impact Summit, UPS (NYSE:UPS) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced an expanded agreement to help small businesses grow and drive commerce in their communities. For the first time, UPS and American Express are rolling out new and exclusive offers to support small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

As part of the annual UPS Impact Summit, UPS (NYSE:UPS) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced an expanded agreement to help small businesses grow and drive commerce in their communities. Share

“UPS and American Express have both been trusted for over a century. Bringing our expertise together creates a powerful ecosystem for small businesses,” said UPS Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer Matt Guffey. “UPS is making strategic investments in areas important to SMBs like industry-leading service, flexible returns and seamless integration with our end-to-end smart logistics network. We know what it takes to help small businesses be unstoppable, and our collaboration with American Express is the perfect extension.”

Ahead of the busy holiday season, merchants can access exclusive savings from UPS via American Express’ Business Savings Suite. Savings span UPS air, ground and international shipping options and allow SMBs to save more as they ship more with UPS.

“Small businesses drive commerce around the world, and it’s the behind-the-scenes essentials like logistics and payments that keep these businesses running,” said Colleen Taylor, President of U.S. Merchant Services at American Express. “During the critical holiday season, when every transaction counts, small businesses often rely on credit cards to manage cash flow, stock inventory, and meet surging demand – all while looking for the best way to get their shipments where they need to go. That’s why Amex and UPS are teaming up to support small businesses during this make-or-break time of year.”

In addition to the Business Savings Suite discounts, American Express Small Business Card Members can visit the American Express Offers page and log in to their account to view eligible Amex Offers. Additional benefits and offers will be rolled out in the coming months.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is one of the world’s largest companies, with 2024 revenue of $91.1 billion, and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 200 countries and territories. Focused on its purpose statement, “Moving our world forward by delivering what matters,” the company’s approximately 490,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to reducing its impact on the environment and supporting the communities we serve around the world. More information can be found at www.ups.com, about.ups.com and www.investors.ups.com.

About American Express

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express’ brand is built on trust, security, and service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. With over a hundred million merchant locations across our global network, we seek to provide the world’s best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations.

For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/, and ir.americanexpress.comir.americanexpress.com.