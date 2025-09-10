-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Driven Brands Funding LLC, Series 2025-1 Senior Secured Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to one class of notes from Driven Brands Funding LLC, Series 2025-1 (Driven 2025-1 or Series 2025-1). In conjunction with the issuance of the Series 2025-1 Notes, the Series 2019-1 Class A-2 Notes and Series 2022-1 Class A-2 Notes are expected to be repaid at which time KBRA will withdraw the ratings. At that time, KBRA also anticipates affirming the ratings on the Issuer’s outstanding notes (the Existing Notes and, together with the Series 2025-1 Notes, the Notes). The ratings are consistent with the results of our cash flow analysis following the addition of the Series 2025-1 Notes.

Driven Brands is the largest automotive services company in North America with a franchised base of 3,907 branded locations across 49 U.S. states and all 10 Canadian provinces. The Company’s platform fulfills a range of core consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, oil change, repair and maintenance. Driven Brands provides services to a wide range of customers, who rely on their cars in all economic environments to get to work and in many other aspects of their daily lives. Approximately 80.4% of the Company’s branded locations are franchised as of Q2 2025.

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1011222

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Matthew Howard, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 312-680-4178
matthew.howard@kbra.com

Xilun Chen, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2431
xilun.chen@kbra.com

Shane Olaleye, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2432
shane.olaleye@kbra.com

Aayush Aryal, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1356
aayush.aryal@kbra.com

Kenneth Martens, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3373
kenneth.martens@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

