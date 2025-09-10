DeVry University Expands on Partnership with 1871, Joining Startup Roadmap Cohort

LISLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DeVry University announced today the expansion of its partnership with 1871, joining the Startup Roadmap Program, the core educational program of 1871. This enhanced collaboration deepens DeVry’s commitment to experiential learning experiences. The cohort, which includes eight DeVry learners, is designed for entrepreneurs to learn how to build and launch a successful startup product or service.

“We are so excited to continue building on this impactful partnership,” said Scarlett Howery, DeVry University’s vice president of strategic partnerships. “We share a common goal – preparing the next generation of leaders for the tech-driven workforce. The workplace is evolving fast, and professionals need to be adaptable. This cohort gives them the ability to think big, dream big and keep learning, all while setting themselves apart. We are proud to partner once again with 1871.”

The rigorous 12-week program features two learning pathways. Build is for founders or entrepreneurs who have a deep understanding of a problem worth solving, including a business model to prove it. Launch, on the other hand, is for founders who already have a product in a customer’s hands, as well as data-driven proof or early indications of product or market fit.

In each pathway, members develop critical entrepreneurial skills such as refining their business model, validating their market and strengthening their pitch. More importantly, they gain the resilience, adaptability and a growth mindset that comes from the accelerator experience. This reset helps them think bigger, move faster and approach challenges with a founder’s perspective.

“1871's collaboration with DeVry University is more than a program, it’s about investing in future leaders,” added Betsy Ziegler, CEO of 1871 and DeVry Board of Trustees member. “By joining our Startup Roadmap Cohort, DeVry students and alumni are not only advancing their own ventures but also contributing to the growth of a more inclusive and dynamic innovation economy.”

The cohort includes six alumni and two current students chosen by DeVry leaders and faculty. Learners are immersed in a peer community that supports them at every stage, providing access to the right resources at the right time to help their business grow.

This cohort builds on DeVry’s and 1871’s ongoing collaborative partnership. Earlier this year, DeVry launched the Graduate Certificate Program in Innovation to help prepare the next generation of AI, technology and business leaders. Coursework harnesses the power of the partnership to combine academic learning with 1871’s real-world industry practices.

About 1871

1871, a nonprofit global innovation hub, exists to inspire, equip, and support early-stage, growth-stage, late-stage, and corporate innovators in building extraordinary businesses. 1871 is home to ~500 early-stage startups, ~250 growth and late-stage companies, and ~60 corporates, and is supported by an entire community focused on accelerating their growth and creating jobs in the Chicagoland area. The member experience includes virtual and in-person access to workshops, events, mentorship, and more. The nonprofit organization has 350 mentors available to its members, alongside access to more than 200 partner corporations, universities, education programs, accelerators, venture funds, and others. Since its inception in 2012, more than 1,050+ alum companies are still active, have created over 14,700 jobs, and have raised more than $3.7 billion in follow-on capital.

About DeVry University

DeVry University strives to close society’s opportunity gap and address emerging talent needs by preparing learners to thrive in careers shaped by continuous technological change. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online in Business, Healthcare and Technology. DeVry University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org/). The university’s Keller Graduate School of Management is included in this accreditation. To learn more, visit devry.edu