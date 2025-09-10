Charm Security and Give an Hour Unite AI and Mental Health Expertise to Fight Scams

NEW YORK & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charm Security, the AI-powered Scam Defense platform, and Give an Hour, a national nonprofit providing access to no-cost mental health services, today announced a strategic partnership to address the financial and psychological harms of scams and financial crime. The initiative launches during Suicide Prevention Month, underscoring that scams are not only financial crimes but also human crises that can contribute to anxiety, depression, and even suicide risk.

Breaking the Scam Spell with AI and Psychological-Behavioral Perspective

Through this partnership, Charm will embed the lived experiences of scam victims, families, clinicians, and psychologists directly into its AI model training. These perspectives strengthen Charm’s Human Vulnerabilities, Exposures and Exploits model - HVE (™), enabling real-time interventions that can “Break the Scam Spell” (™) before losses, financial or emotional, escalate; and help financial institutions and other leading organizations protect their customers, users, and employees.

At the same time, feedback loops will deliver insights and support back into Give an Hour’s national mental health network, ensuring victims are met with both cutting-edge prevention and compassionate care.

“Scams exploit human vulnerabilities, not just financial systems,” said Roy Zur, Co-Founder and CEO of Charm Security. “By embedding victim and clinician experiences and voices into our AI, we can anticipate manipulative tactics, disrupt them in real time, and ensure prevention and healing go hand in hand.”

Supporting Victims and Addressing the Emotional Toll of Scams

Research consistently shows that the impact of scams extends well beyond financial loss:

A Lloyds Banking Group survey found that 69% of fraud victims reported mental health impacts , including anxiety and reduced trust in online platforms.

found that , including anxiety and reduced trust in online platforms. Studies from the UK Home Office document victims experiencing depression, and in severe cases, suicidal thoughts or attempts.

The findings underscore that the emotional aftermath of scams and fraud can be just as devastating as the financial harm. With this partnership, Give an Hour will deliver training for financial institution teams to help them better recognize, support, and respond to scam victims. This complements Charm’s AI Scam Prevention Agents and Copilots, which equip frontline employees with real-time tools to detect and disrupt scams during customer interactions.

“For nearly two decades, Give an Hour has provided free mental health care to those in need,” said Dr. Trina Clayeux, CEO of Give an Hour. “By partnering with Charm, we can ensure scam victims receive both better protection from cutting-edge AI-based technology and the compassionate support they deserve from their financial institutions.”

Setting a New Standard for Financial Institutions

Together, Charm and Give an Hour are building a comprehensive model for scam defense that goes beyond detection. By combining AI-driven prevention, victim-informed insights, and mental health resources, the partnership offers banks and credit unions a way to:

Proactively reduce scam losses and operational burden

Protect customer trust and wellbeing

Demonstrate leadership in customer care and regulatory readiness

About Charm Security

Charm Security (™) is an AI-powered Scam Defense platform proactively protecting organizations and their customers from scams, social engineering, and human-centric fraud. Charm’s advanced AI Agents leverage behavioral psychology and real-time intelligence to proactively prevent scams and reduce losses and operational costs, enhance customer trust, and safeguard organizational reputation. Founded by cybersecurity, fraud, and AI experts Roy Zur and Avichai Ben, and backed by leading firms and senior executives across cybersecurity and financial services, Charm Security is redefining fraud prevention for the AI age.

www.charmsecurity.com

About Give an Hour

Give an Hour® is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3), founded in 2005 by Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen, a licensed clinical psychologist. Give an Hour harnesses the skills, lived experience, and generosity of volunteers from mental health professionals to trauma-informed peer support facilitators to provide no-cost services to those in need. Since its inception, the organization has delivered over 400,000 hours of free mental health care to military service members, veterans, families, and communities. Today, Give an Hour also addresses mental health challenges stemming from human-made trauma, including but not limited to, interpersonal violence, mass violence events, justice-impacted individuals, and financial scams.

www.giveanhour.org