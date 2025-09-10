Simbian Partners with Wipro to Offer Leading AI SOC Technology as a Managed Security Service

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simbian®, on a mission to solve security for businesses using AI, today announced a strategic partnership with Wipro Limited, a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company. This collaboration will strengthen Wipro’s CyberShield managed security services capabilities with Simbian’s advanced AI SOC Agent technology.

The alliance brings together Wipro’s global scale and deep industry expertise with Simbian’s cutting-edge AI-driven automation. As part of this strategic collaboration, Wipro has joined the Simbian Partner Program, enabling closer integration and go-to-market synergies. In addition, Wipro Ventures has made an investment in Simbian.

“Customers demand security solutions that are not only robust and scalable but also intelligent and autonomous,” said Siva Vrs, Vice President & BU Head – Technology Practices, Cybersecurity & Risk Services, Wipro Limited. “Our strategic investment in Simbian through Wipro Ventures, combined with their AI SOC Agent becoming an important component of our CyberShield offering, reinforces our commitment to delivering next-generation security operations. This partnership will provide our clients with unparalleled detection and response capabilities, reduce operational burdens, and free security teams from alert fatigue so they can focus on investigation and response.”

Wipro CyberShield, an integrated AI-powered managed security service, will leverage Simbian’s autonomous AI agents to deliver hyper-automated security operations, real-time threat detection, and machine-speed response capabilities, directly addressing the escalating complexity and volume of cyber threats. Simbian’s AI SOC Agent autonomously investigates and responds to alerts 24x7x365, helping Wipro to dynamically scale security operations. Simbian also enhances SOC accuracy by incorporating intelligence and continuous learning from Simbian’s Context Lake technology. This integrated offering will lower the total cost of ownership, significantly improve efficiency, and reduce the mean time to respond and resolve.

“We are excited to partner with industry leader Wipro,” said Ambuj Kumar, Simbian CEO and Co-Founder. “Wipro’s investment and decision to integrate our AI SOC Agent into their comprehensive CyberShield platform is a testament to the transformative power of our technology. Together, we will redefine enterprise security operations, enabling organizations worldwide to achieve significantly enhanced security posture and operational efficiency at an unprecedented scale.”

By integrating Simbian’s autonomous AI into CyberShield, Wipro continues to lead the way in delivering future-ready security services that combat sophisticated, AI-powered cyberattacks. For more information on Wipro’s managed security offerings visit Wipro CyberShieldSM. For more information on Simbian visit AI SOC Agent.

About Simbian

Simbian is on a mission to solve security for businesses using AI. Simbian offers AI Agents that work like virtual employees and autonomously complete a variety of security tasks with increased precision and efficiency. The company is venture backed and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, visit www.simbian.ai.

