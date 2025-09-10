-

Scipher Medicine and Maxymune Therapeutics Announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Target Discovery in Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scipher Medicine, a pioneer in network-based and AI-driven precision immunology, today announced a strategic collaboration with Maxymune Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on research and development of novel therapeutics for immunological disorders. Through this partnership, Maxymune will leverage Scipher’s platform to capitalize on Scipher’s target ranking capabilities across research and development programs.

Under the terms of the agreement, Scipher will provide Maxymune with advanced target ranking and engagement optimization services through its hosted platform. This includes a customized target-ranking report that aligns Maxymune’s protein target of interest with Scipher’s multi-omics disease models. Scipher’s ability to rank targets on predicted efficacy has been validated on over 25 disease areas and provides critical insight on whether to pursue or stop development. The collaboration aims to accelerate the development of high-efficiency targets for autoimmune and inflammatory disease indications based on in-silico validation.

“Our platform is designed to de-risk therapeutic development by identifying the most promising targets through deep molecular network analysis,” said Dr. Reg Seeto, Chief Executive Officer of Scipher Medicine. “We are excited to support Maxymune’s innovative R&D programs with actionable data that aligns with our shared commitment to transforming the treatment landscape for immune-mediated diseases.”

“Our collaboration with Scipher combines Maxymune’s biological expertise with the power of Scipher’s AI platform to uncover unique insights into our target’s role in autoimmune diseases. By integrating these AI-driven discoveries with our rigorous in vitro and in vivo studies, we can triangulate findings, sharpen our discovery strategy, and move more rapidly toward transformative immunotherapies,” said Tatjana Naranda, President and Chief Operating Officer of Maxymune Therapeutics.

This collaboration reflects the growing demand for data-driven insights to inform early-stage target identification and improve the probability of clinical success via indication prioritization.

About Scipher Medicine

Scipher Medicine drives the probability of success at each stage of drug development from discovery to commercialization by leveraging AI with network biology, and proprietary data, through our SPECTRA Rx and Dx platforms. Scipher has the industry’s largest non-oncology clinico-transcriptomic data asset and biobank in addition to EMR data for over 3 million rheumatology patients. For more information, please visit www.sciphermedicine.com.

About Maxymune Therapeutics

Maxymune Therapeutics is a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative immunotherapies for patients with immune-related and immunological disorders. The company’s science-driven approach leverages deep biological insight to address unmet medical needs and improve patient outcomes.
www.maxymunetx.com

Contacts

Courtney Morris
Courtney.morris@scipher.com

Industry:

Scipher Medicine

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Courtney Morris
Courtney.morris@scipher.com

More News From Scipher Medicine

Scipher Medicine Launches ClinicalTrialRank.com: A Breakthrough AI Platform to Predict Clinical Trial Failure and Revolutionize Drug Development Investment Strategy

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scipher Medicine, a leader in precision immunology, today announced the public launch of ClinicalTrialRank.com, an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) platform engineered to predict clinical trial failure with unprecedented accuracy. This cutting-edge capability is poised to transform drug development, enabling biopharmaceutical companies and investors to make more informed decisions and avoid investing billions in therapies destined to fail. ClinicalTrialRa...

Scipher and Savant Bio Partner to Build the Most Comprehensive Clinico-Genomic Dataset in Rheumatoid Arthritis

NEW YORK & WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scipher Medicine, a leader in precision immunology, and Savant Bio, a Roivant-backed health data infrastructure company, today announced an expanded strategic partnership to build the world’s most advanced clinicogenomic dataset in rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The collaboration aims to generate high-resolution insights to support academic research, clinical trial design, therapeutic strategy, and real-world evidence generation. The collaboration centers...

Scipher Medicine Unveils New Tool to Predict Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment Success at EULAR 2025

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At the European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR) 2025, Scipher Medicine, the company behind the groundbreaking PrismRA® test, unveiled a new, AI-driven approach to help doctors better evaluate if a rheumatoid arthritis (RA) treatment is truly working — a challenge that has long frustrated both patients and physicians. This new “RA Response Calculator,” developed using real-world patient data and machine learning, offers a more accurate way to determine whether s...
Back to Newsroom