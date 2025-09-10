Panasonic Elevates Customer Support and Innovation with Domo

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced that Panasonic Corporation Living Appliances and Solutions Company (Panasonic), a segment of Panasonic Corporation responsible for home appliances, leverages Domo’s AI and Data Products platform to transform its digital customer support and product innovation efforts. Since adopting the Domo platform, Panasonic has dramatically enhanced its web-based support services, streamlined data processes, and leveraged real-time customer insights to better meet consumer needs.

Driven by the mission to improve everyday life through food, household, beauty, and health appliances, Panasonic recognized the urgent need to adapt amid shifting customer expectations and evolving IT technology. Declining rankings in digital support evaluations, coupled with increasing demands for enhanced customer service, posed significant challenges to Panasonic’s brand reputation and overall customer satisfaction.

To address these challenges, Panasonic selected Domo for its proven ability to integrate data at scale and deliver actionable insights that enhance performance and streamline processes. By implementing Domo, Panasonic aimed to elevate the customer experience through seamless aggregation and real-time analysis of frequently asked questions (FAQs), social media feedback, and web behavior. Achieving this level of insight required unprecedented collaboration across call centers, product planning, marketing, and quality assurance teams.

Panasonic’s digital transformation with Domo has resulted in significant achievements, including the elimination of 180 hours of monthly manual data aggregation, freeing up valuable team resources. The company also saw a 30-fold increase in FAQ usage compared to phone inquiries, greatly improving customer self-service and satisfaction. Additionally, Panasonic reclaimed the #1 ranking in the home appliance category’s Digital Support Rankings and has maintained this top position for six consecutive years. Leveraging real-time customer insights from social media has further enabled Panasonic to drive the development of popular consumer products closely aligned with customer needs.

“Sharing the same data across the organization has been a game-changer,” said Seigo Hotta, CX Business Development Office, Panasonic Corporation Living Appliances and Solutions Company. “Beyond dashboards, the ability to collaborate in monthly FAQ review meetings and regular social media analysis sessions has fostered real-time communication among call center staff, customer service and quality teams, product planners, and marketing professionals. This transparency and alignment have been key to our success.”

With the power of data-driven collaboration, Panasonic has not only improved operational efficiency, but it has also reaffirmed its dedication to enriching everyday life through customer-centric innovation and sustainable growth.

“Witnessing how Panasonic has transformed its customer support operations through Domo and data is truly inspiring,” said Mark Maughan, chief operating officer at Domo. “By breaking down data silos and fostering collaboration across teams, Panasonic empowers its employees with the insights needed to enhance the customer experience and drive meaningful innovation. This success underscores how leveraging real-time, accessible data can create measurable value and strengthen customer relationships in today’s rapidly-evolving digital landscape.”

Read Panasonic's customer story here, and to learn more about how other innovative organizations are using Domo to build AI-driven data products that generate measurable business value, visit www.domo.com/customers.

