-

KBRA Assigns AAA Rating to The County of Cook, Illinois Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2025; Affirms Rating for Parity Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AAA to The County of Cook, Illinois Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2025. KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of AAA for the County's outstanding Sales Tax Revenue Bonds. The rating Outlook is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

  • Pledged revenues, consisting of home rule sales taxes, provide robust debt service coverage.
  • Strong bondholder protections, highlighted by a conservative non-impairment covenant (1.35x) and ABT (2.5x).
  • Deep and diverse economic base underpinning the revenue pledge, with no concentration.

Credit Challenges

  • Sales tax revenues, which encompass home rule sales taxes, are economically sensitive.
  • The possibility, albeit remote, that the State could make statutory changes to reduce the home rule sales tax rate.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

  • Not applicable at AAA rating level.

For Downgrade

  • While not expected, a prolonged and deep economic downturn that results in a severe long-term reduction in pledged revenues and/or a substantial increase in sales tax revenue debt.
  • Action by the State or County to reduce home rule sales tax rate or limit revenue collections.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Methodologies

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1011237

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Joe Plonski, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2353
joe.plonski@kbra.com

Peter Scherer, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Joe Plonski, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2353
joe.plonski@kbra.com

Peter Scherer, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Announces Key Leadership Appointments to Support Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA, a global full-service credit rating agency, today announced the appointment of three senior executives to newly expanded leadership roles. These strategic appointments highlight the company’s continued commitment to its next phase of growth, operational excellence, and delivering market-leading insights to investors and market participants worldwide. Effective immediately, Eric Thompson has been named Chief Operating Officer, William Cox has been appointed Chief...

KBRA Appoints Ira Powell as Vice Chairman

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA, a global full-service credit rating agency, today announced the appointment of Ira Powell, formerly Chief Operating Officer, as Vice Chairman. In this new role, Ira will continue to support KBRA’s long-term strategic direction while serving in a broader advisory position. As Vice Chairman, Ira will leverage his deep institutional knowledge, extensive industry expertise, and broad network of industry relationships to provide strategic guidance to the executive te...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Driven Brands Funding LLC, Series 2025-1 Senior Secured Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to one class of notes from Driven Brands Funding LLC, Series 2025-1 (Driven 2025-1 or Series 2025-1). In conjunction with the issuance of the Series 2025-1 Notes, the Series 2019-1 Class A-2 Notes and Series 2022-1 Class A-2 Notes are expected to be repaid at which time KBRA will withdraw the ratings. At that time, KBRA also anticipates affirming the ratings on the Issuer’s outstanding notes (the Existing Notes and, together with the S...
Back to Newsroom