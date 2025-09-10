3Si and Flock Safety Partner to Deliver Integrated Intelligence for Law Enforcement Crime Response

MALVERN, Pa. & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3Si Security Systems, a leader in innovative security technologies that support law enforcement in crime response, and Flock Safety, the leading safety technology platform, have announced a strategic technology integration.

This new partnership directly integrates 3Si’s innovative technology into the FlockOS® platform, streamlining access to live pursuit data and actionable intelligence for public safety agencies. The collaboration reflects both companies' shared mission of empowering law enforcement with cutting-edge tools.

This integration will make real-time intelligence from 3Si’s technology visible within the FlockOS platform, giving law enforcement agencies a unified operational picture. This partnership delivers a powerful combination of live-streamed data for crimes-in-progress and license plate recognition (LPR) media, enabling police to respond to crimes with more actionable insights.

“As a frequent user of 3Si tools during my tenure at the NYPD, leveraging the 3Si portal with additional resources like LPR is a game-changer. For this reason, we are thrilled to join forces with Flock Safety to give law enforcement an edge in fighting crime,” said Joseph Courtesis, Senior Vice President, Law Enforcement Division, at 3Si. “Our shared mission of delivering critical intelligence to the right people at the right time makes this a natural partnership.”

“Flock is committed to driving results for our customers,” said Bailey Quintrell, Chief Strategy Officer at Flock Safety. “That commitment includes partnering with industry leaders like 3Si to integrate proven solutions into the FlockOS ecosystem, giving agencies a more streamlined and powerful view of crime scenes as they unfold.”

Both 3Si and Flock Safety are committed to supporting law enforcement with forward-thinking, life-saving technologies. This partnership underscores their mutual dedication to safer communities and more efficient crime response.

About 3Si Security Systems

3Si is a leading provider of innovative security solutions, dedicated to creating a safer, more secure world. We aim to integrate technology with real-world experience to deliver an intelligent platform that protects people, assets, and law enforcement, enabling informed, real-time decision-making. 3Si has relationships with over 10,300 law enforcement agencies that trust its ability to deliver crime intelligence directly to police dispatch for crime prioritization and response. Our integrated technology suite includes covert GPS Tracking, custom camera and video solutions, a modern video management technology, and our award-winning DirectToDispatch™. At 3Si, we know that from detection to dispatch, every second counts. Learn more at https://www.3sisecurity.com/.

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is the leading safety technology platform, helping communities thrive by taking a proactive approach to crime prevention and security. Our end-to-end hardware and software suite unites cities, law enforcement, businesses, schools, and neighborhoods in a nationwide public-private safety network. Flock is trusted by more than 5,000 communities, 4,500 law enforcement agencies, and 1,000 businesses to deliver real-time intelligence while upholding the highest standards of privacy, data integrity, and responsible innovation. Visit www.flocksafety.com for more info.