Midea Canada and ATIC Join Forces to Enhance Technical Training and After-Sales Service Standards

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Midea Canada, one of the world’s leading home appliance brands, has announced a strategic partnership with the Appliance Technical Institute of Canada (ATIC) to raise the bar for technical training and after-sales service within the appliance industry.

We believe that innovation does not end at the product level – it extends into every touchpoint with the consumer, especially after-sales service. Share

The collaboration responds to a growing need in Canada’s appliance sector for service professionals who are trained to manage increasingly advanced technologies. By working together, ATIC and Midea will introduce specialized training modules, certification opportunities, and hands-on learning that provide technicians with access to the latest product knowledge and repair practices.

The partnership aims to address the growing demand for highly skilled service experts in Canada’s rapidly evolving appliance industry. With Midea’s extensive portfolio of thoughtfully designed home appliances and ATIC’s expertise in technical training, this initiative will equip professionals with advanced capabilities to deliver superior customer support.

“At Midea Canada, we believe that innovation does not end at the product level – it extends into every touchpoint with the consumer, especially after-sales service,” said Philip Xie, general manager, Midea Canada. “Our collaboration with ATIC ensures that Canadian service professionals are trained on the latest Midea technologies, ultimately enhancing consumer trust and satisfaction.”

As part of the agreement, Midea Canada will actively support ATIC in expanding its after-service resources, offering dedicated training modules, technical certifications, and access to cutting-edge product insights. This investment reflects Midea’s long-term vision of building a robust service ecosystem that not only strengthens brand loyalty but also contributes to the professional development of Canada’s appliance service workforce.

“Partnering with Midea aligns perfectly with ATIC’s mission of raising the standards of technical training in Canada,” said Chris Czupiel, president, ATIC. “Together, we are creating a pathway for technicians to gain hands-on experience with some of the most advanced appliance technologies in the market.”

ATIC Executive Director, Kataryna Czupiel, says “This partnership with Midea marks a milestone for our college and for appliance service education in Canada. When industry and education work hand in hand, the entire sector grows stronger.”

The partnership is expected to create new opportunities for ongoing education, jobs, professional development, and stronger consumer confidence in appliance servicing across Canada.

About Midea Canada

Midea America (Canada) Corp. is a subsidiary within Midea Group which is a global leader in home appliance innovation, ranked No. 246 on the 2025 Fortune Global 500. With 41 production centres worldwide and operations in over 200 countries, Midea Group companies employs more than 190,000 people globally. In 2024, the Midea Group achieved an impressive annual revenue exceeding $57.5 billion USD, solidifying its role as a trusted name in creating smarter, more comfortable homes. Midea America (Canada) Corp. is headquartered in Markham, Ontario.