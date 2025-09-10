AdvancedMD and EirSystems to Showcase Integrated Medication Management Solutions for Mental Health Providers at Psych Congress

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AdvancedMD, a provider of cloud-based healthcare software for independent medical practices, today announced it is collaborating with EirSystems at the 2025 Psych Congress to showcase how EirSystems’ electronic medication administration records (eMAR) solution integrates with the AdvancedMD EHR platform. This year’s Psych Congress, the nation’s leading conference on practical psychopharmacology, is taking place at the San Diego Convention Center, September 17 through September 21. The two companies will be exhibiting in booth #650.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) 2023 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 48.5 million patients, aged 12 years or older, suffer from a substance use disorder. As more patients seek help for substance abuse, healthcare providers require specialized medication management systems that help streamline prescription processes.

This collaboration between AdvancedMD and EirSystems gives mental health and primary care providers a more efficient way to manage prescriptions. The integration can be particularly beneficial for private practices that manage complex medication protocols for patients struggling with substance abuse disorders (SUDs), or in need of medication-assisted treatment (MAT) programs or long-term care.

“Our collaboration with AdvancedMD allows us to make a real difference for providers who need advanced medication management capabilities that fully support medication-assisted treatment (MAT) programs,” said Ryan Seaberg, CEO, EirSystems. “The Psych Congress is the perfect opportunity to show how our EIRMAR solution, when integrated with the AdvancedMD platform, improves efficiencies and minimizes errors across prescription processes.”

This announcement comes on the heels of EirSystems joining the AdvancedMD marketplace. For the 2025 Psych Congress, EirSystems CEO Ryan Seaberg, along with AdvancedMD Enterprise Account Executive Joshua Williamson, will be available to demonstrate how the two platforms work together to deliver advanced prescription management functionality for mental health and primary care providers.

“EirSystems' groundbreaking technology helps AdvancedMD better support the unique prescription management needs of mental health professionals and specialty practices focused on long-term care,” said Amanda Sharp, CEO, AdvancedMD. “Now that our integration is complete, we’re excited to offer these enhanced capabilities—giving providers more tools to better support patient prescription requirements.”

About EirSystems Inc.

EirSystems was founded in 2018 by Ryan Seaberg and his father, Dr. David Seaberg. They had a goal of creating an industry-leading software solution that made physicians' lives easier, and allowed for better patient care and compliance overall. The company is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee and has a presence in 38 states currently.

About AdvancedMD

AdvancedMD empowers medical offices to thrive in the digital age of healthcare and value-based reimbursement. The all-in-one practice management, EHR, and patient engagement software solution delivers essential clinical, financial, and reputation management applications that are available anytime, anywhere, and on any device. AdvancedMD strives to be the technology heartbeat of healthcare for providers, patients, and payors committed to creating a healthier world. For more information, visit advancedmd.com.