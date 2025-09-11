Masimo Announces Expansion of Strategic Partnership with Philips

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced a multi-year renewal and expansion of its strategic partnership with Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA).

Building on over two decades of collaboration, this significant partnership expansion is designed to accelerate the integration of Masimo’s monitoring technologies, such as industry-leading SET® pulse oximetry, into a variety of Philips multi-parameter patient monitors through 2026 and beyond. This includes integrating Masimo’s Radius PPG® with Masimo-board equipped Philips monitors and next-generation wearable multi-parameter solutions, as well as integrating a range of Masimo sensor technology with all Masimo-equipped Philips bedside monitors and central stations. Philips and Masimo will also work together to strategically develop, produce, and co-promote next-generation artificial intelligence-based monitoring technologies, bringing the benefits of their mutual innovations in the coming years to millions more patients around the world.

In addition to clinically proven SET® pulse oximetry, which is available on Philips patient monitors, numerous other Masimo monitoring technologies are already available on Philips devices, including advanced measurements such as continuous hemoglobin (SpHb®), O3® regional oximetry, SedLine® brain function monitoring, and NomoLine® capnography. As part of their renewed partnership, Philips is expediting adoption of these technologies in additional devices and market segments, increasing their availability to support more clinicians and patient care across the continuum of care.

“We are excited to continue to partner with Philips to bring Masimo’s newest innovations in wearables and artificial intelligence to Philips’ platforms,” said Katie Szyman, CEO of Masimo. “Expanding our strong, long-standing partnership with Philips allows us to build on our shared legacies of innovation and helps ensure that Masimo’s best-in-class technologies reach even more patients. Together, Masimo and Philips will continue to empower clinicians to transform patient care.”

“Our priority is helping clinicians deliver the best possible care to their patients, and that means staying ahead of the curve,” said Julia Strandberg, Executive Vice President and Business Leader Connected Care at Royal Philips. “This partnership allows us to respond quickly to evolving clinical needs and market trends, integrating proven technologies into solutions that are easy to use, reliable, and scalable.”

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. Our mission is to improve life, improve patient outcomes, reduce the cost of care, and take noninvasive monitoring to new sites and applications. Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies in over 100 independent and objective studies, which can be found at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature. Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients around the world each year and is the primary pulse oximetry at all 10 top U.S. hospitals as ranked in the 2025 Newsweek World’s Best Hospitals listing. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com.

