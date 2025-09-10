Adeptus Joins Crete Professionals Alliance, Bringing Coast-to-Coast Reach and Rarefied Client Expertise

OCEAN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adeptus, a premier accounting and advisory firm with offices across the New York Metro area, Mid-Atlantic, and Southern California, has joined Crete Professionals Alliance, recognized by Accounting Today as the fastest-growing accounting firm in the nation. With a coast-to-coast footprint and a client base that includes celebrities, athletes, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals, Adeptus brings a consultative approach and industry-specific expertise that complement Crete’s expanding national platform.

“This partnership is an exciting step forward for Adeptus,” said Howard Krant, Managing Partner of Adeptus Advisors Group. “Crete gives us the infrastructure, advanced tools, and support to scale—without compromising the culture, personalized service, and innovative mindset that have fueled our growth. We’ve always focused on being forward-thinking—from our deep M&A experience to our investment in marketing channels like our podcast—and joining Crete allows us to accelerate that vision.”

Steve Stagner, CEO of Crete Professionals Alliance, added: “Adeptus is an outstanding addition to Crete. Their bicoastal presence, commitment to consultative, high-touch service, and family-oriented culture make them a natural fit for our alliance. Together, we’re redefining what a modern accounting firm can be—innovative, growth-ready, and deeply connected to the clients and communities we serve.”

Adeptus provides audit, accounting, business management, consulting, and tax services to an array of clients, including entertainers, athletes, entrepreneurs, and growing enterprises.

As part of Crete, Adeptus will maintain its name, team, and leadership while gaining access to:

A nationwide network of more than 20 leading CPA firms

Enterprise-level corporate services in HR, finance, legal, and IT

AI-powered tools and automation for enhanced service delivery

Global talent solutions with established teams in India and the Philippines

Growth operations support, recruiting resources, and future M&A opportunities

With its wide national footprint and unique expertise, Adeptus will play a key role in driving Crete’s regional strategies and collaborating with other alliance firms to deliver next-level client service.

About Adeptus

“Adeptus" is the brand name under which Adeptus Partners, LLC and Adeptus Advisors Group, LLC provide professional services. Adeptus Partners, LLC and Adeptus Advisors Group, LLC practice as an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards. Adeptus Partners, LLC is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services to its clients, and Adeptus Advisors Group, LLC provides tax and business consulting services to its clients.

Adeptus is a nationally recognized accounting and advisory firm serving clients across the United States and internationally. Founded in 1986, the firm provides tax, audit, business management, and consulting services through offices in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and California.

Adeptus works with a wide range of clients, including high-net-worth individuals, artists, entertainers, athletes, entrepreneurs, and privately held businesses. The firm is known for its thoughtful, relationship-driven approach and its ability to adapt to the needs of both individuals and complex organizations.

With a flexible structure and a highly experienced team, Adeptus helps clients navigate financial and operational challenges at every stage—from early growth to multi-state expansion and cross-border planning. The firm’s advisory services are rooted in practical experience, collaborative thinking, and a commitment to helping clients make informed, confident decisions.

About Crete Professionals Alliance

Crete Professionals Alliance is a national partnership of premier accounting and advisory firms. Built on a foundation of local leadership and entrepreneurial autonomy, Crete empowers its partner firms with the resources, technology, and scale of a national platform. Backed by Thrive Capital and Bessemer Venture Partners, Crete delivers enterprise-level support, global service delivery, and AI-driven innovation to more than 20 high-performing firms across the country. Named Accounting Today’s fastest-growing firm, Crete is redefining what it means to thrive in today’s professional services landscape.

For more information, visit CretePA.com.