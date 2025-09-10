-

AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlooks to Stable for NLC Insurance Companies Pool Members

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to stable from negative for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term ICRs of “bbb+” (Good) of New London County Mutual Insurance Company, Hingham Mutual Fire Insurance Company, Thames Insurance Company, Inc. and Danbury Insurance Company, which operate under an intercompany pooling agreement and are collectively referred to as NLC Insurance Companies Pool (NLC) (Norwich, CT). The outlook of the FSR is stable.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect NLC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The revision of the Long-Term ICR outlooks to stable from negative is based on NLC’s improved risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), primarily driven by a significant reduction in net probable maximum losses and the stabilization of its surplus during the past two and half years. In the earlier part of the past five-year period, surplus volatility was driven by deteriorating net underwriting results, largely reflective of increased frequency and severity of weather-related events, adverse development in NLC’s core lines of business, and inflationary pressures that plagued the entire industry. However, beginning in 2023 and through the first half of 2025, operating results began to show improvement due to a series of initiatives implemented by management to return to profitability, namely significant rate increases across all product lines and states. The favorable trend in operating performance is expected to continue in the future easing pressure on NLC’s business profile, which AM Best assesses as neutral.

NLC’s appropriate ERM framework includes a committee led by the CEO and consists of other senior executives that collaborate on a regular basis in identifying risks and developing appropriate risk mitigation strategies. Risk tolerances and appetites have been established regarding underwriting leverage, stress scenarios and investment guidelines.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2025 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Adib Nassery
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 2198
adib.nassery@ambest.com

Richard Attanasio
Senior Director
+1 908 882 1638
richard.attanasio@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Industry:

AM Best

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#insurance

Contacts

Adib Nassery
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 2198
adib.nassery@ambest.com

Richard Attanasio
Senior Director
+1 908 882 1638
richard.attanasio@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Social Media Profiles
AM Best/LinkedIn
More News From AM Best

Best’s Market Segment Report: Demand for Specialized Expertise Drives Seventh Straight Year of Double-Digit Growth for U.S. Surplus Lines Market

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Total U.S. surplus lines direct premiums written (DPW) reached another record level at nearly $130 billion with a year-over-year increase of 12.3%, notching the seventh straight year of double-digit premium growth for non-admitted insurers, according to a new AM Best report. The Best’s Market Segment Report, titled, “Market Need for Specialized Expertise Propels US Surplus Lines Market,” states that troubled property/casualty (P/C) coverage lines and challenging...

AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to RAM Mutual Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) to RAM Mutual Insurance Company (RAM) (Esko, MN). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect RAM’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. RAM’s business profile reflec...

Best’s Special Report: Global Reinsurers’ Return-on-Equity Decreases but Remains High

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A composite of top global reinsurers appears headed toward meeting their cost of capital in 2025, unless the market experiences an additional $16 billion in net reinsurance losses between now and year end, according to a new AM Best report. The Best’s Special Report, “Global Reinsurers’ Return-on-Equity Decreases but Remains High,” is part of AM Best’s look at the global reinsurance industry around of the Rendez-Vous de Septembre in Monte Carlo. Other reports, in...
Back to Newsroom