OatFi and GigSafe Partner to Launch Early Pay Program for Contingent Workforce

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigSafe, the all-in-one workforce management platform for businesses that engage independent contractors, today announced a partnership with OatFi, the API-first fintech infrastructure company modernizing how B2B payments are made and received.

Together, the companies are launching an Early Pay program designed to make immediate payouts to independent contractors while allowing businesses to extend payment terms.

Through the partnership, businesses engaging 1099 workforces receive industry-standard payment terms while offering early payouts to contractors. GigSafe manages compliance, onboarding, and payments, while OatFi provides the underwriting, capital, ledger, and repayment infrastructure. This enables faster payouts and allows GigSafe to boost transaction volume and scale its credit program.

"Our mission is to help ambitious companies scale faster and win more contracts by eliminating operational and financial roadblocks," said Dan Gerow, Co-founder, of GigSafe. "Partnering with OatFi allows us to expand our payments capabilities, giving businesses and their contractors the flexibility they need to grow with confidence."

“B2B payments are both a workflow and working capital challenge,” said Michael Barbosa, Co-founder & CEO of OatFi. “By embedding OatFi’s infrastructure into GigSafe’s platform, we collectively unlock working capital at the point of payment for businesses and the independent workers they rely on.”

The partnership represents a significant step forward in modernizing payments for the 1099 economy. By pairing GigSafe’s TPA platform with OatFi’s credit infrastructure, businesses can onboard contractors faster and unlock working capital needed to grow.

About GigSafe

GigSafe is the all-in-one third-party administration platform for 1099-based businesses. By automating onboarding, compliance, insurance, and payments, GigSafe helps companies scale, stay compliant, and win new contracts without adding headcount. Founded by the team behind Para, which supported over 200,000 independent contractors, GigSafe is on a mission to remove the roadblocks that hold 1099 businesses back.

About OatFi

OatFi is building the modern credit network for B2B payments. With API integrations across Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, and Commercial Charge Card platforms, OatFi embeds financing directly into the workflows where businesses pay and get paid. OatFi powers credit solutions for leading infrastructure providers like Unit, Transcard, and Highnote, and has integrated with over 25 platforms. Backed by White Star Capital, QED, and Portage, OatFi is advancing its mission to modernize the $35 trillion U.S. B2B payments market. For more information, visit www.oatfinancial.com.