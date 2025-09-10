University of Phoenix Announces Agreement With Southeast New Mexico College

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix announces a new academic agreement with Southeast New Mexico College (SENMC) that supports building pathways from community college courses to higher degrees at the University. The agreement allows SENMC students to take advantage of transfer pathways for any undergraduate degree programs at University of Phoenix.

“SENMC is pleased to provide another pathway to 4-year and graduate degrees with a partner committed to our students’ success,” said Dr. Kevin Beardmore, president of Southeast New Mexico College.

University of Phoenix has established articulation agreements across the U.S. and has implemented policies and strategies that allow transfer students to maximize prior college credits by transferring from more than 5,000 accredited institutions toward a bachelor’s degree at the University.

“This agreement with Southeast New Mexico College opens up more opportunities for students to earn degrees related to in-demand industries such as nursing, IT, and healthcare,” stated John Woods, provost and chief academic officer at the University. “We are proud to collaborate with community colleges and help busy adult learners make more efficient use of their studies, time, and money as they pursue their academic goals.”

Saul Navarrete, Title III Transfer Pathway & Outreach Coordinator at SENMC, added, “Southeast New Mexico College is excited to expand transfer opportunities for our students through this agreement with the University of Phoenix. This partnership supports our mission to provide clear, accessible pathways to higher education and to collaborate with institutions that share our commitment to student success.”

University of Phoenix has generous transfer policies and provides a supportive transfer pathway to students. Students with eligible transfer credits and relevant experience, on average, saved $11K and 1 year off an undergraduate degree and can save up to $6,800 and 9 credits off their master’s degree. In 2024 alone, University of Phoenix accepted more than 950,000 transfer credits for bachelor’s and associate degree programs, an average of 30.58 credits per transfer student and an average tuition savings of $11,000 per transfer student in their degree program.

Learn more here about transfer credit opportunities at University of Phoenix.

