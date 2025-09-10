Carta and the New York Stock Exchange Form Strategic Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carta, the software platform purpose-built for private capital, today announced the New York Stock Exchange, the world’s largest and most trusted equities exchange, as its preferred U.S. public listing venue for late-stage private companies going public. The partnership underscores both organizations’ commitment to supporting the most ambitious companies and founders throughout their journey from the private to public markets.

IPO activity continues to gain momentum in the second half of the year and is expected to continue into 2026, as investors seek high quality companies in which to deploy capital. With more than 1,000 late-stage companies on the Carta platform – including 85% of all U.S. unicorns – this collaboration comes at a pivotal moment. The strategic partnership between Carta and the NYSE provides a singular IPO pathway for growth and late-stage companies through a comprehensive range of pre-IPO liquidity solutions, including company-sponsored tenders, IPO-readiness tools, and unparalleled access to IPO listing services.

“The IPO market continues to provide a vital pathway for private stakeholders – from venture capital and private equity investors to employees and individual shareholders – to unlock substantial value,” said Michael Harris, Vice Chairman and Global Head of Capital Markets at the New York Stock Exchange. “As the world’s largest exchange group, we are thrilled to partner with Carta in offering a range of services for companies across all phases of growth.”

Carta customers that list on the NYSE can expect:

Guided, White-Glove Transition: Each Carta-NYSE client is paired with a dedicated NYSE Relationship Manager to provide a single point of contact and ensure a seamless transition from private company to public listing.

Seamless Liquidity Solutions: Carta-NYSE clients will benefit from seamless capital raising solutions including pre-IPO tenders, secondary offerings, and IPO listings.

Exclusive Peer Network: Companies join an exclusive community of CFOs and General Counsel's from leading Carta and NYSE companies—pre- and post-IPO—to exchange insights and best practices in curated, one-of-a-kind forums, along with access to an exclusive suite of service offerings such as Board Advisory Services, Global Policy Advocacy, and select investor-focused tools.

Premier Value & Visibility Package: Carta-NYSE clients have access to a strategic NYSE package, built to amplify their listing day and beyond with access to market data, investor relations tools, and governance experts.

“NYSE is the gold standard for going public,” said Charly Kevers, Chief Financial Officer, Carta. “Partnering with the NYSE strengthens our IPO Advisory platform and helps the most innovative companies and founders navigate one of the most complex transitions in their journey: going from private to public. Our goal is to support startups from formation to IPO with the infrastructure and partners they need to achieve their greatest potential.”

Companies choosing the NYSE as their public listing venue will benefit from the exchange’s unparalleled track record supporting the world’s most influential and innovative public companies. The NYSE offers access to its deep investor base, robust capital markets infrastructure, and a dedicated issuer services team that guides businesses through every stage of the public company lifecycle. With expert support for the listing process, ongoing compliance, and post-IPO visibility, companies listing on the NYSE can expect a streamlined transition to public markets, enhanced by a rich ecosystem designed to foster growth, credibility, and long-term shareholder engagement.

About Carta

Carta connects founders, investors, and limited partners through world-class software purpose-built for everyone in venture capital and private equity. Carta's world-class fund administration platform supports 9,000+ funds and SPVs representing over $185B in assets under administration on fund administration, SPV formation, and more. Trusted by more than 65,000 companies, Carta helps private businesses in over 160 countries manage their cap tables, valuations, taxes, equity programs, compensation, and more. Carta has been included on the Fortune Best Large Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance list, Forbes' list of the World's Best Cloud Companies, Fast Company's Most Innovative list, and Inc. 's Fastest-Growing Private Companies list. For more information, visit carta.com.