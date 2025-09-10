The Invictus Project and Proxyware Announce Groundbreaking Partnership to Protect North Carolina's Children from Online Exploitation

ASHEBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Invictus Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to ending the sexual exploitation and trafficking of children, and Proxyware, an innovative digital protection technology company, today announced a groundbreaking partnership to combat online harm targeting children in North Carolina.

Together, Proxyware and The Invictus Project are creating an unprecedented defense system for North Carolina's children, and it speaks to what can be achieved when technology and dedicated advocacy unite. Share

The strategic partnership combines Proxyware’s AI-driven technology, using hyper-realistic synthetic personas to detect predatory behavior, with The Invictus Project’s mission and law enforcement partnerships. Together, they aim to proactively identify and disrupt the methods and tactics of digital predators before they reach children.

“Our mission is to unite community resources and law enforcement expertise to stop child exploitation and trafficking,” said Ray Dawson, CEO of The Invictus Project. “Partnering with Proxyware brings cutting-edge technology to this fight, enabling us to proactively detect threats and prevent harm from reaching children.”

In addition to directly disrupting digital crime and predatory activity, Proxyware’s technology will also monitor compliance with adult content age-verification laws in North Carolina. Research links early exposure to adult content with higher risks of anxiety, depression, body image issues, and higher susceptibility to sexual exploitation and trafficking. This proactive measure aligns strongly with The Invictus Project's core mission by addressing a significant contributing factor to vulnerability.

“We are proud to partner with The Invictus Project, an organization deeply committed to protecting children,” said Sarah Ralston, Chief Product Officer at Proxyware. “Together, we’re creating an unprecedented defense system for North Carolina's children and speaks to what can be achieved when technology and dedicated advocacy unite."

This alliance sets a new standard for child online safety and demonstrates how technology and community action can work hand-in-hand to safeguard North Carolina’s youth.

Free Educational Tools Available

In addition to technology and partnerships, Proxyware offers free Cyber Safety Educational and Awareness Assets designed for parents, mentors, and educators. These resources teach safe online habits and provide guidance on how to spot potential dangers before they happen. Materials can be easily shared in schools, libraries, after-school programs, or community centers, helping communities build resilience against online exploitation of children. Download the free resources at https://reportscams.us/protect-children-online-kit.

About The Invictus Project:

The Invictus Project is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Asheboro, North Carolina. It’s clear mission is to partner with law enforcement to combat the sexual exploitation and trafficking of children. The Invictus Project creates a powerful alliance between community resources and law enforcement needs and expertise.

About Proxyware:

Proxyware is a digital citizen protection technology company focused on disrupting digital crime targeted at vulnerable demographics, such as children. Proxyware uses AI-driven, hyper-realistic synthetic personas to navigate the internet as children and experience the targeted digital crime affecting children, enabling proactive detection and disruption of online threats.