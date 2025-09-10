Revlon and Christina Aguilera Reignite Their Iconic Fragrance Deal

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revlon Consumer Products LLC today announced the renewal of its renowned fragrance license agreement with global music superstar and seven-time Grammy winning recording artist, Christina Aguilera.

This long-term agreement marks the continuation of a collaboration between Christina Aguilera and Revlon that spans more than ten years. It also coincides with over two decades since the launch of Aguilera’s debut fragrance. Through this renewed deal, Revlon and Aguilera will focus on expanding the brand’s global fragrance portfolio, building on a shared commitment to driving consumer engagement with younger audiences and category growth.

The success of lines such as Signature, Definition, and By Night continue to resonate globally and this deal will build on that success. Christina Aguilera is the number one women’s celebrity fragrance brand in Germany and is expanding rapidly across Europe including the UK, Eastern European and Balkan countries.

Reflecting on the news, Christina Aguilera said: “Fragrance can define a moment, enhance a mood and even create a memory. I have loved developing scents and building my fragrance brand with Revlon over the past decade, and I am thrilled to continue this creative journey as I bring more special fragrances to people all over the world.”

Michelle Peluso, CEO of Revlon commented: “We are excited to extend our long-standing collaboration with Christina Aguilera, a valued creative partner whose vision and influence have helped shape one of the most successful celebrity fragrance portfolios in the industry. As we continue to grow our presence in the celebrity fragrance space, we look forward to building on this significant relationship for many years to come. Christina’s design sensibility and deep connection with consumers make her an ideal partner at this pivotal time for Revlon.”

Revlon and Christina Aguilera will launch a new fragrance in 2026, designed to reach a younger consumer. In addition, there are plans to launch a new pillar in the coming years.

About Revlon Consumer Products LLC

Revlon Consumer Products LLC (“Revlon”) has developed a long-standing reputation as a color authority and beauty trendsetter in the world of color cosmetics and hair care. Since its breakthrough launch of the first opaque nail enamel in 1932, Revlon has provided consumers with high quality product innovation, performance and sophisticated glamour. In 2016, Revlon acquired the iconic Elizabeth Arden company and its portfolio of brands, including its leading designer and celebrity fragrances. Today, Revlon's diversified portfolio of brands is sold in over 100 countries around the world in most retail distribution channels, including prestige, salon, mass, and online. Revlon is among the leading global beauty companies, with some of the world’s most iconic and desired brands and product offerings in color cosmetics, skin care, hair color, hair care and fragrances under brands such as Revlon, Revlon Professional, Elizabeth Arden, Almay, Mitchum, American Crew, Creme of Nature, CND, Cutex, Juicy Couture, Elizabeth Taylor, Curve, John and Varvatos.

About Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera is a multiple Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter renowned for her powerful voice and hit songs. Throughout her career, she has sold almost 100 million records worldwide. Aguilera has achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart making her the third female artist, and fourth overall, to top the chart over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s, and 2010s). She has won seven Grammy Awards, including two Latin Grammy Awards - with the most recent being the 2022 Latin Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album on behalf of AGUILERA, her second Spanish-language album. Additionally, in 2021 she received the inaugural Music Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards, followed by the Spirit of Hope Award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards and the Advocate for Change Award at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards. August 2024 marked the 25th Anniversary of her self-titled debut album, which was being celebrated on Spotify with a groundbreaking re-recording video and EP. Aguilera continues to use her voice for good, having served as global spokesperson for Yum! Brands’ World Hunger Relief effort since 2009 and has helped raise over $150 million for the World Food Program and other hunger relief agencies, in addition to raising awareness for various social conversations around domestic violence and LGBTQ+ equality. She is the Co-Founder of Playground, an award-winning & top-selling sexual wellness brand in the US. She continues to be represented by Roc Nation, UTA and imPRint. www.christinaaguilera.com