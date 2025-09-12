Gigs and AT&T to Power the Convergence of Tech and Telecom

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gigs, the operating system for mobile services, and AT&T ($T), the largest network in North America, have joined forces to transform how phone plans are delivered to hundreds of millions of US consumers.

Now, technology brands will be able to embed connectivity directly into the apps customers use every day. This introduces an entirely new standard for mobile services: phone plans activated in seconds, managed in-app, and supported by fully automated, AI-driven customer service. Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, is the first brand to launch a phone plan powered by Gigs' operating system and run on AT&T. With Gigs, connectivity can be embedded like any other cloud service.

Today’s announcement marks a fundamental shift in how network providers will be able to reach hundreds of millions of new subscribers. In a world where value and services are delivered through apps on a consumer’s phone, network providers must adapt to meet them where they live their digital lives. Instead of competing for attention through traditional paid marketing channels, AT&T and Gigs are taking a different approach, shifting distribution to digital storefronts with near zero customer acquisition costs: inside the finance, shopping, and workplace apps, platforms, and ecosystems consumers use daily.

By enabling tech companies to embed phone plans directly into their core products through Gigs’ technology, this model creates a more efficient, sustainable path to subscriber growth for network providers, and a powerful new strategic lever for customer loyalty and revenue growth for technology brands.

Embedded phone plans present an opportunity for technology brands to own and monetize the most essential, high-frequency consumer and workplace products – connectivity, banking, payments, shopping, work – and consolidate life’s essentials into one, simplified digital experience. Through Gigs’ OS for mobile services, AT&T will become the go-to network for the tech brands people use every day. Millions of people will be able to use fewer apps, and enjoy the technology they use daily in a fundamentally different way.

“Gigs is building the infrastructure and technology for the telecommunications industry to innovate, and to rise to the occasion of meeting a generational shift in consumer expectations of mobile service providers,” said Hermann Frank, CEO and Co-Founder at Gigs. “The telecommunications industry built the infrastructure that gave us the internet and our entire digital world – it’s a foundational American industry that ushered in the first wave of digital innovation. Gigs’ operating system for mobile services will give telecom the technology it needs to ensure consumers receive the mobile experiences they deserve.”

“We believe we’re at the cusp of a new era, where telecommunications and consumer technology will converge to deliver outsized innovation and value to providers, partners and consumers alike. This will allow the telecommunications industry to access new, trusted channels designed to serve new audience segments, and create a new blueprint for how people buy and access phone plans in the future. The future is one where consumers can buy and manage their cellular plans from any number of personal or workplace apps they use every day, with just a few taps,” said William Traylor, Vice President, Emerging Business – Platforms & Partnerships at AT&T.

Together, AT&T and Gigs are redefining the mobile experience for US consumers, and providing new channels to drive customer loyalty and revenue growth for technology brands. Fintech leaders such as Klarna, OnePay and Majority have already introduced branded phone plans using Gigs’ platform on AT&T’s network, with a growing pipeline of forward-thinking companies set to follow.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

About Gigs

Gigs, the operating system for mobile services, empowers tech companies to seamlessly embed connectivity into their offerings in weeks. By bundling phone plans and travel data with their core services, Gigs' customers can increase stickiness and unlock a new recurring revenue stream with digital mobile experiences that meaningfully create value to consumers. Gigs' end-to-end platform provides everything brands like Klarna, Nubank and Majority need to launch and operate their own multi-market mobile service: premium connectivity, a hosted checkout, billing, subscription management, analytics, and AI-powered customer service. Backed by Ribbit Capital, Google, Y Combinator, Speedinvest and BoxGroup, Gigs was founded by Hermann Frank and Dennis Bauer in 2020. For more information, visit gigs.com.