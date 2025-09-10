Pathward and Oportun Extend Lending Partnership

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH) through its subsidiary Pathward®, N.A., (“Pathward”) a national bank focused on financial access, today announced the extension of its partnership with Oportun Financial Corporation (“Oportun”), a mission-driven financial services company.

The extended agreement, which now runs through 2029, renews Pathward’s role to originate unsecured and secured personal loans nationwide under programs developed and administered by Oportun. Oportun will continue to be responsible for marketing, underwriting, fraud prevention, servicing and administering the loans subject to the control, oversight and direction of Pathward.

As its partner bank, Pathward’s services power Oportun’s consumer lending solutions that provide underserved populations access to financing. Pathward’s legacy of forward-thinking credit solutions and its mature compliance standards provide Oportun with a path to offering lending solutions to power financial inclusion.

“This extension will allow us to build on an important partnership Pathward has had with Oportun since 2020,” said Lucas Kading, Senior Vice President of Partner Development and Revenue Operations at Pathward. “We are proud to continue to partner with Oportun to support their mission of increasing financial access and opportunity.”

Oportun, recently named to CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies 2025 list for the second year in a row, empowers its customers with the confidence to build a better financial future through intelligent borrowing, saving and budgeting tools and capabilities. Its members can apply for secured or unsecured lending online, by mobile, and also in 127 stores across various states.

“Extending our partnership with Pathward strengthens our ability to reach more people with responsible lending solutions,” said Gaurav Rana, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Lending at Oportun. “Their expertise and flexibility allow us to focus on what matters most, supporting our members as they build stronger financial futures.”

Learn more about Pathward’s Credit Solutions at https://www.pathward.com/banking/credit-solutions/.

About Pathward Financial, Inc.

Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH) is a U.S.-based financial holding company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion. Through our subsidiary, Pathward®, N.A., we strive to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Partner Solutions and Commercial Finance business lines. These strategic business lines provide support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at PathwardFinancial.com.

About Pathward®

Pathward®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH). Pathward is focused on financial access and strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Partner Solutions and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.

About Oportun

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven financial services company that puts its members’ financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $20.3 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.4 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members set aside an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit Oportun.com.