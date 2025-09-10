AM Best Maintains Under Review With Developing Implications Status for Credit Ratings of First Insurance Company

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has maintained the under review with developing implications status for the Financial Strength of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of First Insurance Company (SFIC) (Jordan).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) were first placed under review on 23 August 2024, following the announcement that SFIC’s parent company, Solidarity Group Holding B.S.C. (c) (SGH), agreed to purchase the operations of Bahrain National Insurance Company B.S.C. (c) (BNI) and Bahrain National Life Assurance Company B.S.C. (c) (BNL) for a total purchase price of BHD 75 million. The completion of the acquisition of 100% of the shares in BNI by SGH and BNL by SFIC’s sister company, Solidarity Bahrain B.S.C. (Solidarity Bahrain), was announced in April 2025. On 13 August 2025, Solidarity Bahrain received approval from the Central Bank of Bahrain to proceed with the acquisition of 100% of the shares in BNI from its parent company, SGH.

The ratings are expected to remain under review until AM Best has received sufficient information from SFIC and is able to assess the implications of the transaction on its credit rating fundamentals.

