SFL Missions Inc. Awarded Contract to Develop Three New HawkEye 360 Satellite Clusters for Radio Frequency Detection

SFL Missions Inc. has been awarded a contract to provide spacecraft bus units in support of three new HawkEye 360 satellite Clusters, totaling nine spacecraft, which will expand HawkEye 360's RF detection and geolocation constellation. The contract includes Cluster 14, which is similar to those recently launched by HawkEye 360, and Clusters 15 and 16, which SFL Missions is modifying to incorporate advanced capabilities.

Under the Flex Production program, SFL Missions provides spacecraft bus units and subsystems based on its space-proven 30-kg DEFIANT platform that SFL has designed in Toronto specifically for HawkEye 360, which are then shipped to HawkEye 360’s Herndon, Va. facility for full assembly, integration, and testing.

Based in Herndon, Va., HawkEye 360 is the global leader in signals intelligence and the first to use formation-flying microsatellites for maritime and terrestrial RF signal detection. This data is analyzed for many sectors, including maritime situational awareness, emergency response, national security, and spectrum mapping. Common defense applications include Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) and Electronic Intelligence (ELINT).

SFL Missions is supplying upgraded bus-level components that support HawkEye 360’s payload and enable new capabilities such as concurrent in-theater data collection and downlinking. This means the HawkEye 360 satellites will download the acquired RF signal data in real time to a ground station. To accomplish this, SFL Missions is upgrading the antenna and radio systems on each spacecraft to selectively steer the beam towards the target ground station.

“Our collaboration with HawkEye 360 remains strong and productive. SFL Missions is pleased that HawkEye 360 continues to leverage our quality platforms to develop the small satellites that enable the core of its space-based RF signal detection constellation,” said SFL Missions Director Dr. Robert E. Zee. “We look forward to enhancing the operational capabilities of HawkEye 360’s spacecraft to meet the evolving needs of an expanding customer base.”

SFL Missions will be exhibiting at World Space Business Week 2025 (WSBW) being held Sept. 15-19 in Paris, France.

Program Background

The SFL Missions Flex Production program was created to support the ambitious business models of NewSpace companies. It gives customers the option of contracting SFL to develop the first satellite, or cluster, at its Toronto facility. SFL can then assist the customer in setting up subsequent mass production at their own, or third-party, site. However, development can shift back to SFL when a new spacecraft design or technology update is requested.

Attitude control and formation flying by multiple spacecraft in orbit are a necessity for accurate RF signal geolocation, a primary consideration in HawkEye 360’s selection of spacecraft developer. SFL Missions utilizes compact, low-cost attitude determination and formation-flying technologies at a maturity and price point unmatched in the microspace industry today while also being able to design and implement innovative new small satellite capabilities.

About SFL Missions Inc. (https://sflmissions.com)

SFL Missions Inc. generates bigger returns from smaller, lower cost satellites. Small satellites built by SFL Missions consistently push the performance envelope and disrupt the traditional cost paradigm. We build quality small satellites at low cost that work the first time and enable NewSpace companies to mass produce through our Flex Production program. Satellites are built with advanced power systems, stringent attitude control and high-volume data capacity that are striking relative to the budget. We arrange launches globally and maintain a mission control center accessing ground stations worldwide. The pioneering and barrier-breaking work of SFL Missions is a key enabler to tomorrow’s cost-aggressive satellites and constellations.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360, headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, leads in defense technology, offering insights into human activity and situational trends from revolutionary radio frequency (RF) geospatial data. Its innovative space-based technology detects, characterizes, and geolocates RF signals, providing an information advantage. These analytics enable analysts to detect irregular behavior, trace suspicious activity, and reveal ships attempting to vanish, offering early warnings to drive tip-and-cue efforts and empowering global leaders with critical insights for confident decision-making.