TekStream Honored as a Global Joint Selling Partner of the Year by Splunk

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TekStream, a cybersecurity and IT solutions leader, was named a 2025 Global Joint Selling Partner of the Year by Splunk for exceptional performance and commitment to its Splunk partnership, with a focus on advancing cybersecurity, AI and observability solutions. This is the fifth year the organization has received award recognition from Splunk.

The Global Joint Selling Partner of the Year award celebrates partners who have collaborated on joint selling efforts centered around Splunk products, technologies and services to close deals or boost sales that are mutually beneficial for all parties involved. Joint Selling Partners have gone above and beyond the call of duty to ensure customers receive innovative solutions while executing exceptional service throughout the customer lifecycle.

“To be recognized by Splunk for a fifth year in a row is a true honor,” said Rob Jansen, CEO of TekStream. “We are proud of our team for this accomplishment. Global recognition for our ongoing partnership with Splunk is a testament to the great work we’ve accomplished together. We look forward to continuing to lead the industry in providing quality, innovative cybersecurity alongside Splunk and its parent company, Cisco.”

The Splunk Global Partner Awards recognize dedicated global and regional partners who bring bold thinking, technical expertise, and unstoppable energy to help joint customers achieve positive business outcomes and accelerate their mission to better the world. All award recipients were selected by a group of the Splunk executives, theater leaders, and the global partner organization.

“Congratulations to TekStream for being named the 2025 Global Joint Selling Partner of the Year,” said Scott Powers, GVP, Customer & Channel Strategy and Chief of Staff, at Splunk, a Cisco company. “The Splunk Global Partner Awards celebrate partners like TekStream who leverage Splunk’s AI-first technology to drive innovation, solve critical challenges, deliver meaningful business impact, and help joint customers unlock AI outcomes. Together, we are focused on delivering continuous value to our joint customers and helping them build resilience to meet today’s challenges.”

In addition to the Global Joint Selling Partner of the Year Award, Splunk has awarded TekStream seven different partner awards since 2021, including:

Amer Technology Innovation Partner of the Year, Social Innovation Partner of the Year and PBST Technology Innovation Partner of the Year Awards in 2024

Public Sector Trailblazer Award in 2023

AMER Cloud Partner of the Year Award in 2022

Professional Services Partner of the Year – AMERICAS Region and Global Services Partner of the Year Awards in 2021

Additionally, TekStream has earned multiple badges through Splunk’s Partnerverse program, including for the Elite Sell, Elite Manage and Elite Advise partner levels as well as for Portfolio Services Capability, Platform Services Capability, Cloud Migration, Enterprise Security Solutions, IT Service Intelligence, Cloud Migration Co-Delivery and Public Sector.

To learn more about TekStream’s Splunk consulting services, visit: https://www.tekstream.com/services/splunk/consulting-services/.

About TekStream

TekStream, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, helps clients accelerate digital transformation by navigating complex technology environments through a combination of technical expertise and staffing solutions. Named a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Co-Managed Security Monitoring Services, TekStream provides proven processes and methodologies to help companies with legacy systems migrate to the cloud faster, enabling them to become more agile, reduce costs, and improve operational efficiencies. Focused on collaboration, shared intelligence and workforce development, TekStream’s unique Whole-of-State cybersecurity approach addresses public sector vulnerabilities. Built on TekStream’s Splunk-powered MDR services, the model combines workforce development with a cost-deferment strategy that empowers organizations to maintain long-term ownership of their programs. With hundreds of successful deployments, TekStream guarantees on-time and on-budget project delivery and proudly maintains a 98% customer retention rate.