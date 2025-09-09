Hospital for Special Care Extends Partnership With Altera Digital Health Through 2032

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altera Digital Health, a global health IT leader, today announced that Hospital for Special Care (HFSC), a leading long-term acute care hospital, has renewed its contract for the Sunrise™ electronic health record (EHR) platform through 2032. As part of the partnership extension, HFSC will upgrade to the recently released Sunrise 25.1 to help streamline financial operations and better enable clinical users. HFSC will also be the first organization to adopt Sunrise Health Record™, Sunrise’s new intelligent faxing solution.

Serving New Britain, Hartford and Hebron, Conn., HFSC is the fourth-largest long-term acute care hospital in the U.S. and one of just two providing medical treatment for complex rehabilitation and chronic disease to both children and adults. HFSC has utilized the Sunrise platform, which is designed to meet the needs of mid-size hospitals and health systems, for more than a decade. With Sunrise 25.1, HFSC will gain access to approximately 700 updates and new features such as centralized billing tools, simplified denial and appeals tracking and automated provider-level adjustments to improve financial performance. Sunrise 25.1 also enables providers to focus more on patient care by delivering real-time insights, automating administrative tasks and simplifying clinical workflows.

“Altera has been a true partner through every phase of our EHR journey, demonstrating a commitment to transparency, responsiveness and alignment with our long-term goals,” said Stan Jankowski, Chief Information Officer, Hospital for Special Care. “Expanding our partnership reflects our confidence in both the Sunrise platform and team. This is more than a technology decision—it’s a strategic investment in infrastructure and resources that will support organizational stability and clinical excellence in the years to come.”

HFSC will be the first Sunrise client to reduce manual faxing inefficiencies and errors with Sunrise Health Record. The new solution embeds faxing within Sunrise’s health information management (HIM) deficiency management workflow, enabling users to send deficiency notices without switching between systems. Sunrise Health Record also offers automated inbound fax routing, single-click outbound faxing and real-time fax tracking to support critical communication, patient safety and regulatory compliance.

“We’re proud to continue supporting HFSC as this renewal sets the stage for collaboration and innovation into the next decade,” said Jay Adams, Executive Vice President for Sunrise, Altera Digital Health. “Sunrise 25.1 and new offerings like Sunrise Health Record give our clients the ability to keep pace with healthcare’s evolution while also supporting critical operations that drive growth and long-term stability.”

About Altera Digital Health

A global healthcare IT leader, Altera Digital Health develops and elevates technology to bring next-level healthcare within reach. Altera’s approach to our solutions is changing the way healthcare is delivered—we see the summit of what healthcare can be, but rather than total transformation, we’re focused on helping organizations take the steps they need to get there. Altera designs digital health services that lead healthcare to a higher place, while we guide those we partner with, all along the way. To learn more, visit www.alterahealth.com.