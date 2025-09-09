Mauldin Vaught Partners with Crete Professionals Alliance, Expanding Resources and Strengthening Client Offerings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mauldin Vaught, a respected accounting and advisory firm serving clients across Fayetteville and the broader Northwest Arkansas region, has officially joined Crete Professionals Alliance, recognized by Accounting Today as the fastest-growing accounting firm in the nation. This partnership gives Mauldin Vaught access to expanded resources, cutting-edge technology, and a nationwide network of peer firms—while continuing to operate under its established brand and leadership.

“Joining Crete marks an important step forward for our firm,” said Michael Mauldin, Managing Partner of Mauldin Vaught. “It allows us to build on our legacy by equipping our team with enhanced tools, support, and growth opportunities—all while staying true to the values and personalized service that have defined us for more than two decades.”

Steve Stagner, CEO of Crete Professionals Alliance, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Mauldin Vaught into our alliance. Their strong reputation in tax planning, preparation, and accounting, along with their deep community connections, make them an excellent addition. This partnership expands our presence in the Southeast and supports our vision of building a next-generation accounting platform—one that combines the strength of local leadership with the innovation and scale of a national enterprise.”

Mauldin Vaught serves small businesses and families with accounting, bookkeeping, QuickBooks consulting, tax planning, and tax preparation services throughout Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, Bentonville, and surrounding communities.

As a member of Crete Professionals Alliance, Mauldin Vaught will continue to operate under its current name and leadership team while gaining access to:

A nationwide network of more than 20 leading accounting and advisory firms

Enterprise-level support in HR, finance, legal, and IT functions

Advanced AI-driven tools and automation to improve efficiency and service delivery

Established offshore teams in India and the Philippines to support global talent needs

Growth operations, recruiting assistance, and future M&A opportunities

The Southeast region is one of Crete’s most rapidly expanding markets, and Mauldin Vaught will play a vital role in driving regional strategy and service excellence in collaboration with other alliance firms.

About Mauldin Vaught

Founded by Michael Mauldin in 2002, Mauldin Vaught has built a reputation for high-quality service and trusted client relationships across Northwest Arkansas. The firm’s combination of experience, expertise, and personalized attention ensures clients receive comprehensive and tailored accounting solutions. Read more at mauldinvaught.com.

About Crete Professionals Alliance

Crete Professionals Alliance is a national partnership of premier accounting and advisory firms. Built on the principles of local leadership and entrepreneurial independence, Crete equips its partner firms with enterprise-level resources, innovative technology, and the scale of a national platform. Supported by Thrive Capital and Bessemer Venture Partners, Crete provides world-class tools, global service delivery, and AI-powered solutions to over 20 high-performing firms nationwide. Recognized by Accounting Today as the fastest-growing firm in the U.S., Crete is redefining what it means to grow and succeed in today’s professional services landscape.

For more information, visit CretePA.com.